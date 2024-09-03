Key Takeaways X has released a beta TV app, expanding to smart TVs from LG, Amazon, and Google Play Store.

Despite the odd name, X TV aims to compete with services like YouTube by offering video content.

Elon Musk's X (Twitter) is transforming into an all-encompassing app, now including X TV for easy living room viewing.

X (Twitter) has released an app for smart TVs, which is now in beta. Several apps, in fact, including an app on LG's store, Amazon's store, as well as the Google Play Store for Android/Google TV. The Play Store listing describes itself as a new way to experience the world of X, though one has to wonder if anyone actually prefers to experience social media on a large screen controlled by a remote. At the very least, X does offer video content, so the move to TVs makes sense in this regard, which means you can watch the next Space X launch right from the comfort of your living room directly on X TV.

As you can see, Elon has announced the beta version of X TV, offering support for a range of TVs, with more integrations coming in the future. But this isn't the first time Twitter has offered a TV app, which appears to have gone the way of the Dodo in 2017.

Sure, X TV may be an awful name that sounds like it's an adult website (you know what I'm talking about), but it's not like Twitter changing its name to X was ever appealing to the users to begin with. At the very least, the awful branding is consistent. Still, X TV is clearly going after services like YouTube, and what with X providing a cut of earnings if you're a subscriber, perhaps this is the start of true competition for the likes of Google and YouTube.

All in all, it is clear Elon will continue to build out X (Twitter) to be the all-in-one everything app, with the arrival of X TV ensuring video content is now easily visible in the living room. While this isn't the first time Twitter has tried to enter our homes through our TVs, it is likely this attempt will stick. So, will you be installing the app?