When Twitter was bought by Elon Musk just a couple of years ago, few could have envisioned it being as controversial of a product as it has become. Love it or hate it, the social media monolith turned 18 years old in 2024, and it is a massive part of the internet’s history. To some, after Musk renamed it to X, a decision that upset many and confused even more back in 2023, Twitter started becoming a shell of its former self, leading to many people diving into good alternatives like Counter.social and Bluesky. On the topic of Bluesky, it was originally designed as a side project by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s original CEO, and it retains a ton of what made Twitter great in the early days. It’s gaining traction, too.

Bluesky’s official account posted on its own platform that “half a million people” joined its site “in the last day” on October 17. Launched in 2021, Bluesky had very few users up until its exponential growth started in July 2023. Twitter became X that month. It’s growing quickly, and many sports teams and brands are recognizing its growth and joining the platform, such as The New York Times, The Athletic, and Scuderia Ferrari Brasil. While it is budding, there is a risk involved for those brands, and up until now, its smaller user base may have turned companies off of it. That’s probably something many of its users are okay with, truthfully.

The blocking problem

While it isn’t one specific thing that led to all the additional users from X that Bluesky now has, there may have been one tipping point (via The Verge). Musk announced that X is revamping the ability to block users in a way that almost completely negates what the function was made to do. If the change goes live, any users that you've blocked will still be able to see your posts but not engage with them. Last year, Musk said that blocking people “makes no sense,” so this change isn’t unexpected. However, it is currently unclear how Musk and X will bypass app guidelines for both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Both app markets require full-ranging block functionalities for certain apps, like X.

As mentioned, Bluesky isn’t the only alternative to Twitter that has gotten relatively large numbers of users to join the platform in recent years. Last year, Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, created Threads, a Twitter-like platform that requires an Instagram account to create a profile. It’s not the best platform; you can’t delete your profile without deleting your Instagram account, it has some glaring privacy concerns, and it was rushed out to the public without basic functionality. It is getting better, but it has a long way to go to get over its relatively botched launch. If you’re tired of using X and dealing with its common problems, we have a handy guide on how to never deal with those issues again.