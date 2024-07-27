It’s been four long years since Google introduced the Chromecast with Google TV, and it’s clear that the little streamer that could is getting long in the tooth. Google’s plug-in streaming stick brought a complete overhaul of the Chromecast platform when it launched in 2019 and, for the first time, added a full-blown Google TV interface and remote to the setup.

In fact, the streaming stick joined the ranks of the NVIDIA Shield on our list of the best Google and Android TV boxes. However, the aging hardware is showing its age with a lack of modern conveniences and a laggy interface. Recently, rumors about an upcoming Google TV streamer have been gathering steam. It's got us excited about the new form factor and potential capabilities of the hardware. Expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9-series smartphones, here's a list of the top five features we'd want to see from Google's latest streaming hardware.

1 A more powerful processor

More longevity, better capabilities, and a touch of AI

It might seem that a streaming box doesn’t need much power, but that’s not entirely true. A capable chipset can unlock new capabilities and help keep the hardware running longer. The Nvidia Shield is a classic example of an Android streaming box that has had significant staying power due largely to its powerful chipset.

The Chromecast with TV was plenty underpowered even when it launched, and it hasn't aged particularly well. Laggy performance is the norm instead of an exception. For the next generation of hardware, I’d like to see Google equip the streamer with a more powerful chipset, perhaps even a Tensor chip. This would allow the box to stay smooth for years to come and give it new capabilities, like leveraging on-device AI for better streaming recommendations or improved upscaling for low-resolution video content. Or perhaps, Google Gemini integration.

A more powerful chipset could also allow the streaming box to double as a family-friendly gaming console. The Nvidia Shield showed off its Tegra chipset with a series of console-class games like Borderlands 2, Doom 3, and Tomb Raider. While I don’t expect Google to dive all-in on premium gaming experiences, an Apple Arcade-like experience on a future Google streaming box would be a welcome addition.

2 More storage space and easy expandability

It shouldn't be this hard to play back my own media

Streaming hardware has rarely been competitively specced. The Chromecast with 4K shipped with just 8GB of storage, making it easy to fill it up with apps if you are an enthusiast. Additionally, the lack of a USB port means you need a USB hub to add additional storage, making hosting a local video library on the stick a considerable hassle for most users. For its next iteration, I’d love to see the return of a USB port or two.

This would allow users to plug in a hard drive or SSD with their own collection of movies and music. On my old Nvidia Shield, I had a large 16TB hard drive perpetually plugged in with a collection of full-size Blu-ray movies ripped from my own disks. While we’re at it, I would definitely like to see more RAM onboard as well. The 2GB of RAM on the Chromecast 4K was barely enough at launch, and you can see the stick lagging when trying to switch quickly between apps and streaming services. More RAM would also assist the aforementioned gaming capabilities and, combined with external storage, could make it useful for emulation as well.

3 Built-in Ethernet for the best streaming experience

Even the best wireless networks struggle with high-bitrate content

Wi-Fi-based streaming works well enough most of the time, but it just doesn't cut it when it comes to streaming high-bitrate content. As an avid Plex user, I host a collection of Blu-ray movies on my NAS drive, ready to be served up to a streaming box of choice. Earlier, it would be the Nvidia Shield, and since then, I’ve gravitated towards the Apple TV for a single reason — Ethernet support.

I've got a top-of-the-line mesh router at home, but even that struggles with streaming a full-fat 75GB Blu-ray rip without pauses. Sure, Google has previously offered adapters and dongles to enable wired internet support, but for its next streaming box, I’d like to see an Ethernet port built into the device. Wired internet has added benefits like reduced latency for basics like Netflix streaming and more reliable Chromecast mirroring, making it a no-brainer. Get on it, Google.

4 A better remote control

Give me more buttons, and an easier way to find my remote

The remote bundled with the Chromecast isn’t bad, but it could be a lot better. To start with, I wouldn’t mind a customizable button or two to map out my preferred streaming services like Plex or Shudder. While I appreciate the remote's compact dimensions, it is too easy to lose. Building in UWB support to locate the remote using a Pixel phone would not just be an excellent quality-of-life addition, but also a great example of cohesion within the Google ecosystem.

5 Additional smart home functionality

One connected box for all your smart home needs

While Google’s smart home ambitions have had their ups and downs, turning the always-connected streaming hub into a smart home hub seems like an obvious choice. With built-in Thread and Matter radios, the streaming box could control lights, air conditioning, and more locally without requiring an additional smart home hub. The Chromecast can already display security camera feeds and control smart home devices over Google Assistant. Building in Thread and Matter radios would make it a more seamless experience.

I’d also like to see the addition of hands-free voice controls. The Chromecast remote is great, but to make the Google TV streamer a true smart home hub, it should also include hands-free capabilities. I shouldn't have to hunt down the remote to invoke a smart assistant. Building in voice controls would let users play or pause media using their voice or control lighting when settling down for a movie. The use cases are infinite, and the feature would be a shoo-in on the Google TV streamer.

The bar is low for Google to succeed

The dearth of premium Android-based TV streamers means that Google doesn't have to do much to succeed. A faster processor, oodles of RAM, and storage expansion would be enough to propel it to the top of our list of the best Google TV-based streamers. However, we expect more from Google, and a bit more hardware innovation might be all it takes to deliver a product that stands the test of time.