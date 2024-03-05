The Twitter app may have changed to X, but it retained many features. Retweeting is among them. It still helps you share interesting posts from other users if you didn't delete your Twitter account. But sometimes, you change your mind and want retweets gone from your profile page.

You may expect a delete button, but the platform doesn't provide one. The only way to erase such posts is to press a green retweet icon beneath them. Technically, it's the same process since it cleans up your timeline and removes unwanted information. It works whether you attempt it on the mobile app or the web version on your personal computer. Here's how to do it.

You can remove retweets from the posts page on your X profile and anywhere else you encounter them. You'll tap the button for undoing reposts, and it appears as two green arrows following each other to form a square. The button turns gray when you undo the repost, indicating that it no longer exists on your feed. Besides the button, there isn't a delete option or other buttons for erasing such posts.

The user who made the original post may notice a drop in their retweet count if it's significantly low. But they don't get notifications from X. If they delete it, it automatically disappears from your feed. Likewise, a retweet disappears if X removes it for violating its policies.

Undoing a repost doesn't affect the original tweet. If it bothers you, especially if a loved one posted it, contact them about it. Alternatively, report it, and the platform removes it if it is found offensive. When you create a post and retweet it with a second account, delete the main one to remove it from both accounts.

There isn't an official way to bulk delete retweets. You must scroll through your profile and remove them as you go. Circleboom, Tweetdelete, and other third-party apps offered this functionality, but X banned them. Now, they don't work.

When you undo a regular or quote tweet, it disappears from your profile page. You may retweet it afterward if you made a mistake. A Twitter premium subscription gives you the added perk of retracting the post 30 seconds before it becomes public.

Every time you make a repost, it counts toward your daily limit of 2,400 posts. While it's unlikely that you'll reach that amount, be mindful of violating the platform's spam policy. Repeated interaction with posts is an offense that can cost you your account permanently.

Following Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in 2022, tweets are now called posts. Likewise, retweeting becomes reposting. But for familiarity and ease of understanding, we interchange the terms in this guide.

Here's how to delete tweets you reposted from other users on the X app for Android and iOS users:

Open the X app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-left corner. Select Profile or tap your details from the left sidebar. Close Locate the retweeted tweet you want to delete. Tap the green arrows underneath it. Then select Undo Repost. You may also perform this action on the For You page. Close

From your preferred PC web browser, visit x.com and sign in to your Twitter account. From the homepage, click profile in the left sidebar. Find the retweeted post you want to remove. Click the green arrows underneath it. Select Undo repost from the pop-up options. You can also perform this action on the For You page.

If you still see the deleted retweet, refresh the page to effect the changes.

How to turn off user reposts on X

Reposts are generally harmless unless someone you follow abuses them often. While they don't appear on your personal profile, they may flood the For You feed and distract you from what's important. You can turn them off for a specific user so that only their original posts are visible to you. Use these steps to do it on the platform's mobile and web versions:

Navigate to a user's profile. You can search for them from the For You page or find them on your following list. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. On iPhones, it's a gear icon. Select Turn off reposts. Close

Keep your reputation on X clean

Like most social media platforms, X provides features for removing yourself from situations that don't align with your values. People may tag you on posts without your permission, which can get awkward if it's spam or offensive content. If you don't want to be associated with such posts, untag yourself. Unfollowing or blocking users are stronger solutions that stop you from seeing their accounts altogether.