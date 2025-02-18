Summary Signal.me links are blocked on X, affecting public posts, bios, and DMs alike.

X has not provided official comments but has a history of blocking certain domains for content violations and security concerns.

Signal's encryption has made it popular among government employees amidst heavy disruption.

Anyone looking to share their Signal contact link with others will have to scratch X off their list. Elon Musk's social network, formerly known as Twitter, is blocking the Signal.me tool that the encrypted messaging service uses for contact links.

This restriction affects both public posts and direct messages, as first reported by the blog Disruptionist (via TechCrunch). Users receive an error message when attempting to share a Signal.me link on X. Similarly, attempting to send the link via direct message (DM) is blocked.