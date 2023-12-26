Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Great upgrade The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is a low-budget video doorbell that records quality footage in 2K and offers local and cloud storage. It has a pre-roll function, boasts a 135-degree field of view, works without a subscription, records 24/7, and is compatible with 16-24V AC mechanical chimes. Pros Delivers sharp 2K footage Supports microSD cards Quick responses Cons Some features require a subscription Poorly placed microSD card slot $45 at Amazon

The Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) and Wyze Video Doorbell v2 are some of the best smart doorbell cameras for those on a budget. The former has been on the market for some time now and performs well for its price, while the latter is one of the brand's latest models with a lot to offer. However, the decision to upgrade will depend on your needs and whether the new features are worth it. That said, let's take a closer look and find out how well the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 performs compared to its predecessor.

Price, availability, and specs

While the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is an upgrade, it is affordable and retails at $45 from Amazon, with offers reducing the price by almost half on certain days. You can also find it on Wyze's official website for $40. The price includes a chime controller, and you can throw in a microSD card for an extra $15.

The Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) currently has a list price of $42 on Amazon and $50 from Best Buy. It's surprisingly cheaper if you get it from the Wyze store, where it goes for $30 as a single unit and $35 with the chime included.

With the two doorbell cameras falling within the same price range, a side-by-side table of specs can help break down the main features for rigorous evaluation.



Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Wyze Video Doorbell Resolution 2048 x 1536 1440 x 1080 Field of View 135° 120° Power Source Wired Wired Hub Required No No Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Alexa, Google Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) App Compatibility Android, iOS Android, iOS Operating limits -4°F to 122°F -4°F to 122°F Dimensions 4.3 x 1.7 x .9 inches 3.3 x 1.5 x 0.6 inches Camera Yes Yes Battery capacity N/A N/A Storage Local + Cloud Cloud Storage capacity N/A N/A Night vision Black and white/Color Black and white/Color Price 40 42

Design and durability

The Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) is one of the most compact video doorbell cameras, measuring 3.3 x 1.5 x 0.6 inches. It sports a white housing and a black camera module sitting just above the doorbell button. The button offers good tactile feedback and glows blue to show the camera is active. Additionally, the doorbell has a bright LED light that turns on automatically when motion is detected. It even has a Micro-USB port at the back for quick setup.

On the other hand, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is a bit longer, with dimensions of 4.3 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches. It's sleek and stylish and will look good on any door. The doorbell button features a circular status light that'll guide you during setup — it glows orange before the camera connects to a Wi-Fi network and blue when connected. Better yet, the v2 has a microSD card slot on the side (supports 256GB max), a feature lacking on the original Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired).

Both video doorbells are hardwired, but the only difference is that the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) comes with a chime that you can plug into an outlet. Conversely, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 uses a chime controller compatible with most 16-24V AC doorbell chimes. As such, you can hook it up directly to existing mechanical chimes without doing a bypass.

The placement of the microSD slot on the Wyze Doorbell v2 is not the most ideal, and anyone with access to the camera can remove the SD card. It would be more secure if Wyze placed it on the backside.

Regarding durability, both doorbell cameras are made from quality polycarbonate and have an IP65 rating to prevent dust and water ingress. Also, they can withstand subzero temperatures up to -4 °F and a maximum high of 122 °F, meaning you can use them throughout the seasons.

Video and sound quality

The Wyze Doorbell v2 has a resolution of 2048 x 1536 and streams in 2K, allowing for easy identification of faces and objects. It offers good coverage with a 135-degree (horizontal) and 103-degree (vertical) field of view. The camera provides a head-to-toe view when the subject is not standing too close to the door and can help monitor packages. Moreover, it can see in the dark but in black and white. It will, however, switch to color night vision if your porch has lights, thanks to the built-in starlight sensor.

Wyze's Video Doorbell (Wired) records footage in 1440 x 1080 with a 120-degree vertical field of view. The 88-degree horizontal viewing angle is narrow compared to the v2's but still wide enough to cover most of your front door. Like the Doorbell v2, it has black-and-white night vision that delivers decent-quality videos and above-average color night vision that activates automatically when the LED light function is in auto mode.

Both doorbell cameras record footage at 20fps during the day and 15fps at night. In addition, they have 8x digital zoom, giving you a closer view of everything within the frame. Simply use the pinch gesture to zoom in or out of scenes from your phone.

When it comes to sound quality, the Wyze Doorbell v2 delivers clearer audio than the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired), which is subject to sound distortion when there is a lot of ambient noise. But neither sounds as good as high-end models like the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus.

Features, software, and connectivity

The main feature that sets these doorbell cameras apart is that the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 supports both cloud and local storage, while the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) only stores footage in the cloud. With the help of a microSD card, the v2 can record footage 24/7, so it can be a good option for continuous monitoring.

The other advantage the Wyze Doorbell v2 has over the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) is the ability to store customized motion zones and 3-6 second video pre-rolls.

Like most video doorbells, both models have a two-way talk audio system, so you can talk with the person at the door in real-time. The cameras will send push notifications to connected displays when someone presses the doorbell button and provide live footage for added convenience. Both feature alert systems that can help you ward off porch pirates — the LED lights on the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) will turn on when motion is detected, while the Doorbell v2 employs voice prompts.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) both use the Wyze app, which is compatible with iOS (version 14 and above) and Android (version 7 and above). Best of all, these doorbell cameras support Alexa and Google Assistant integration. You can even connect them to Echo smart displays and Amazon Echo Dots. Unfortunately, the cameras only work with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi systems.

Wyze Cam Plus subscription

The Wyze Cam Plus subscription will help you get the best out of these video doorbell cameras. They can work without subscribing to the service, but most of the cameras' best features, such as AI detection and notification, require Wyze's paid package, which goes for $3 a month per camera. It activates various functions, including person, pet, and vehicle detection, thus preventing false alerts.

Since the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) doesn't have local storage, it can only record 12-second footage of motion events, so it relies more on Cam Plus than the v2. Besides, you won't have to worry about the 5-minute cool down after each event because the subscription enables back-to-back recording on both cameras.

You will be happy to know Wyze provides a free two-week trial period for the Cam Plus service, so you can decide whether to subscribe after the time elapses if you go for the Wyze Video Doorbell v2. Nevertheless, the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) gives you no option but to pay for Cam Plus, particularly if you'd like to store the full-length footage of events in the cloud.

Is it worth the upgrade?

As you have seen, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 has an edge over the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired) because it can store footage locally on an SD card and doesn't entirely rely on Wyze's subscription service.

In addition, the v2 has better night vision and delivers superior audio compared to its predecessor. Daytime footage on the Wyze Doorbell v2 is slightly sharper, with the 135-degree viewing angle outshining the relatively narrow angle of view offered by the Wyze Video Doorbell (Wired).

Considering the video doorbells only have a $5 price difference, the Wyze Doorbell v2 is definitely the better pick if you're choosing which to buy. It has everything you may need in a standard video doorbell camera at a super affordable price.

Nonetheless, if you already own the original wired Wyze doorbell then you may be happy to stick with it. If you don't need 2K footage or local storage, the v2 won't have a whole lot that's new to offer you.