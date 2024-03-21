Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Budget-friendly Don’t let its low price fool you; the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is a powerful surveillance tool with tons of features and a snappy companion app. It also boasts colorized nighttime footage and a 256GB microSD card slot (card sold separately). Pros Great video and sound quality Colorized nighttime footage Built-in microSD card slot (up to 256GB) Cons No battery option (has to be hardwired) Only connects to 2.4GHz networks $45 at Amazon

Wyze Video Doorbell Pro Ideal for dual-band routers $94 $100 Save $6 It may cost more than the v2, but fans of battery-powered cameras will be glad to hear that the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro can last for up to six months on a single charge. Plus, the included Chime Pro acts as a Wi-Fi extender. Pros Connects to 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks Solid video and audio quality Can be hardwired or battery-powered Cons Pricier than the v2 No microSD card slot $94 at Amazon



Wyze has developed quite a reputation for releasing some of the best budget-friendly indoor and outdoor security cameras. For a few years now, the company has also been producing video doorbells. As it stands, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Wyze Video Doorbell Pro are two of three options, and they’re both pretty fantastic.

Considering Wyze’s budget-friendly approach to consumer tech, we were really surprised by the video quality and features of which both doorbell products are capable. However, there are some key differences between the models, and this guide will help you decide which Wyze doorbell is best for your home or business.

Read our ranking Best smart doorbell cameras in 2024 Smart doorbell devices to guard your home and protect your family

Price, availability, and specs

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 lists for $45, but the device is often on sale for $5 or $10 or less. Wyze's Video Doorbell Pro lists for $100, but you can usually find it on sale for around $94. Both the v2 model and Video Doorbell Pro through Amazon and Wyze, and brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot. The v2 can also be found at brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot.



Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Wyze Video Doorbell Pro Resolution 2048 x 1536 1400 x 1400 Field of View 135° 150 Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi, Alexa, Google Assistant Power Source Wired Battery or 16V home electrical Battery capacity N/A 3 to 6 months Dimensions 4.3 x 1.7 x .9 inches 5.5 x 1.8 x 1.1 inches Storage Local + Cloud Wyze App Night vision Black and white/Color Infrared App Compatibility Android, iOS Android 7.0 or later, iOS 14.0 or later Price 40 $100

Design

Source: Wyze

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is the company’s latest addition to its doorbell family. The device measures a manageable 4.3 inches tall, 1.7 inches wide, and 0.9 inches from front to back, and it's only available in basic black. Aside from the classic design and colorway, the doorbell's body is made from durable polycarbonate, while the lens is engineered with resin. Its durable design is only enhanced by its IP65 ingress rating that will manage weather well.

However, if you’re looking for a battery-powered doorbell, the v2 isn’t for you. Part of why the v2 is so inexpensive is because it needs to be hardwired into your home’s existing 16V electrical. There isn't even a compartment where you could put a battery if you wanted to. What there is a compartment for though is a microSD card slot.

If you don’t like the idea of storing your recordings on the Wyze App, the microSD card slot supports up to a 256GB FAT32-formatted card. The v2 also comes with everything you need to get it up and running in the box, including mounting screws, extension wires, and wire caps.

Source: Wyze

If you’d prefer your Wyze doorbell to run off a battery, the Video Doorbell Pro may be more your speed. Wyze claims its battery will last up to 180 days before needing a charge (USB cable provided), but the bell can also be hardwired if you’d prefer.

At 5.5 inches tall, 1.8 inches wide, and 1.1 inches from front to back, the Video Doorbell Pro is bigger than the v2 in every way, and the shell color is white with black accents. (Another classic colorway that should look good in most doorways.) Like the v2, most of the Video Doorbell Pro is made of polycarbonate, but instead of resin, the lens housing is engineered from glass and plastic.

If you don’t feel like messing with screws and a drill, the Video Doorbell Pro will be the easier installation of the two Wyze bells. A 3M adhesive strip is the only thing you’ll need to secure the mounting bracket beside your door. The Video Doorbell Pro also comes with the Wyze Chime Pro. This accessory emits a tone whenever someone rings the doorbell, and also doubles as a dual-band Wi-Fi extender.

Unfortunately, the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro doesn’t include a microSD card slot, so your event recordings must be logged through the Wyze App. Unlike Ring, Arlo, and other doorbell brands, though, you’ll be able to access these recordings for free.

Features and networking

Source: Wyze

Setting up the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Video Doorbell Pro is simply a matter of downloading the Wyze App on a smartphone or tablet. You’ll just want to make sure you’re using Android 7.0 or later, or iOS 14.0 or later.

Wi-Fi connectivity is the only way to get either doorbell online, and the Video Doorbell Pro does a leg-up in this category. Not only can the Chime Pro be used as a Wi-Fi extender, but you can connect the doorbell to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. The v2 doesn’t come with the Chime Pro accessory and is limited to 2.4GHz connectivity only.

Both the v2 and Video Doorbell Pro are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you’ll be able to access some pretty great features through the Wyze App. A few standout capabilities are two-way audio, a motion-triggered voice deterrent, and instant sound and motion notifications.

By default, the v2 model includes pre-roll footage, which allows the camera to record 3 to 6 seconds of video before a motion event begins. This feature is available on the Video Doorbell Pro, too, but to use it you’ll need to hardwire the camera.

Video and sound quality

Source: Wyze

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Video Doorbell Pro deliver exceptional video and sound quality, both models scoring above 1080p HD in the resolution department. At 2048 x 1536, the v2 pixel count is a tad better than the Video Doorbell Pro’s resolution (1400 x 1400). As far as a side-by-side comparison goes, both doorbells deliver rich colors and very good contrast levels. The v2 delivers a slightly sharper picture than the Video Doorbell Pro, but that’s to be expected with the enhanced resolution.

The v2 has a pretty impressive field of view (FOV), with up to 135 degrees of coverage horizontally, and 103 degrees from top to bottom. The Video Doorbell Pro is a bit better though, delivering a 150-degree FOV horizontally and vertically.

If nighttime surveillance and recording are important to you, the v2 model includes a CMOS Starlight Sensor. This means you’ll be able to capture colorized nighttime footage. This sensor is missing on the Doorbell Pro, so you’ll be limited to just infrared nighttime footage.

When using two-way audio, the sound quality between both doorbells is identical. Those using the Wyze App to communicate will be able to hear the person at the doorbell really well, with a tiny bit of compression factored into the mix. And the guest using the doorbell to chat will hear the person on the other side crisply and clearly, too.

Subscription services

While a Wyze subscription isn’t required to use the v2 or Video Doorbell Pro, a monthly or yearly Cam Plus membership unlocks several features and benefits. These extra perks include 14-day cloud storage for your event recordings, Smart Detection (the ability to distinguish between people, animals, and cars), and notifications, as well as a subscriber discount.

You can purchase a Cam Plus plan for $3 per month or $20 per year for one camera, or $10 per month or $100 per year for any amount of Wyze cameras you have on your Wi-Fi.

Which is right for you?

There’s no denying that both the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Video Doorbell Pro are great options for budget-friendly home monitoring, but we think most households will prefer the v2 model. Not only is it the least expensive of the two, but colorized nighttime footage is hard to pass up. We’re also super grateful for the microSD card slot that handles up to 256GB, keeping footage stored locally for safety and convenience.

Wyze Video Doorbell v2 The winner Less money, more microSD For exceptional 2K resolution, internal storage, and a quick and easy install, look no further than the Wyze Video Doorbell v2. $45 at Amazon $45 at Wyze

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro is still a great option though. It also comes with the Chime Pro (which doubles as a Wi-Fi extender) and can connect to 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands.