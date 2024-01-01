Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Value for money The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is one of the best budget video doorbells you can buy. It boasts a 2048 × 1536 (2K) resolution, offers local storage for 24/7 recording, features a 135-degree viewing angle, works with existing 16-24V AC chimes, and records 3 to 6-second pre-rolls. Pros Can store videos locally without Wi-Fi Good video quality IP65 rated Cons Limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi No HDR $40 at Wyze

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) are remarkable upgrades over their predecessors. Both come from big brands known for making reliable smart doorbell cameras that work with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, allowing for easy integration with compatible displays. Although the Wyze v2 is a low-budget video doorbell, it offers several features that make it a worthy competitor for high-end doorbell cameras, like Google's Nest 2nd Gen wired, which is also quite impressive. Since the video doorbells have promising features, why not pit them against each other and find out which is right for you?

Price, availability, and specs

Google's Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) costs $180 on Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google store. However, you can find it at a discounted price of around $140, depending on when and where you buy it.

Retailing at $45 from Amazon and $40 at Wyze's store, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is one of the cheapest video doorbells you can get. It is ideal for anyone on a tight budget or just looking to get value for their money.

It's clear from the price breakdown that the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) is more expensive, but is it worth the price? How do they stack up spec-wise?



Design and durability

IP65 or IP54 rating?

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 measures 4.3-by-1.7-by-0.9 inches with a rectangular design typical of most video doorbells. It's only available in one color (black) and offers nothing fancy appearance-wise. Google's Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) is more stylish, featuring nicely rounded edges with four colors (ivy, snow, ash, and linen) to choose from based on your preference.

With dimensions of 5.2-by-1.7-by-1.1 inches, the Nest 2nd Gen has a similar width measurement as the Wyze v2, making both ideal for thin door trims. The main difference is that the Nest video doorbell 2nd Gen is sleeker and looks more modern. Installing these video doorbells is easy. Both have two wire terminals that connect to existing doorbell wiring and come with chime controllers compatible with 16-24V AC chimes.

What makes the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) special is the security hex screw that anchors it firmly onto the mounting plate. Unfortunately, the v2 lacks this accessory, so someone can easily detach it from the mounting plate. On the plus side, the Wyze v2 has a microSD slot that supports cards with up to 256GB of storage space. It outshines the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) in the local storage department, making it the best option for continuous off-cloud recording.

Each performs well under harsh weather conditions, with the Nest 2nd Gen boasting an IP54 rating and operation limit between -4 and 104° F. On the other hand, the Wyze v2 is IP65-rated, meaning it has better resistance against dust and water ingress. It will also function when the temperature rises to 122° F or drops to -4° F.

Software and features

Smart notifications, quick replies, and more

The two doorbells are wired and have all the features you might look for in a smart doorbell camera. They provide full-duplex two-way audio, enabling you to talk with visitors directly. Additionally, the cameras allow you to set motion zones for customized monitoring while preventing false alerts. Each can distinguish between a person, package, animal, and vehicle, respond quickly for user convenience, and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2's standout feature is the microSD card support, allowing it to record footage 24/7 locally, which means you will get full-length videos of all events without a Wi-Fi connection. It has a 3-to-6-second pre-roll function that lets you know what happened before a motion-triggering event. With the help of the motion-warning feedback, the v2 can ward off package thieves. You can manage the doorbell using the Wyze app, but remember, it only works with 2.4GHz networks.

Like the Wyze Doorbell v2, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) provides 24/7 recording and stores the footage in the cloud. Few video doorbells offer this, placing Google's wired doorbell camera a notch above most competitors. The Nest 2nd Gen has a large internal memory that can store an hour of footage when the Wi-Fi stops working. Its pre-roll is short at just 2 seconds, but you will enjoy 3 hours of event history, AI alerts, and back-to-back recording without event cool-downs for free. Plus, it is dual-band and pairs with compatible devices via the Google Home app.

The Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) does not support the Nest app like the previous model — Nest Doorbell (Wired), formerly Nest Hello. On top of that, you can't access the 2nd Gen's features through the home.nest.com platform.

Video and sound quality

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 has a 2K camera with a resolution of 2048 × 1536 and delivers crisp daytime footage at 20fps. It offers color and gray monochrome night vision, depending on the lighting condition. The latter is the default, but the camera automatically switches to the former when the built-in starlight sensor detects light, so having porch lights can be helpful. Although the Wyze Video Doorbell v2's night vision isn't the best, you will get decent footage at 15fps, while the 135-degree viewing angle provides good coverage even standing right by the door.

Surprisingly, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) has slightly better daytime footage despite having a lower resolution (960 × 1280). It records at 30fps during the day and 15fps at night, with a diagonal field of view of 145 degrees. Google played it safe here by using the diagonal FOV to advertise this video doorbell because it's wider than the horizontal field of view. Still, it doesn't come close to the v2's 166.8-degree diagonal view. Even better, the 2nd Gen Nest Doorbell has HDR and boasts a 3:4 aspect ratio for head-to-toe view.

The two-way audio system on the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 could be better, but it gets the job done. You can hear the person on the other side well with minimal to no distortion, depending on how noisy the environment is, while the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) sounds better, thanks to its advanced audio system. Nevertheless, the 2nd Gen's speaker volume would be better if it was a bit higher.

Subscription services

Since the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 has local storage, you can use it without paying for Wyze's Cam Plus subscription. On the downside, the camera won't offer cloud storage and will have five minutes of motion-alert delay after each event, which can be a drawback if you have visitors in close succession. Intelligent notifications for packages, people, animals, and vehicles also require Cam Plus. The good thing is that the service is affordable, costing $3 per month for each camera. Alternatively, you can consider the unlimited plan for $10/month if you have multiple Wyze cameras.

Subscription to Google's Nest Aware starts at $8 a month per camera and unlocks familiar face detection on the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen), allowing the doorbell to differentiate friends from strangers. The service will give you up to 60 days of event history, sound detection, and ten days of 24/7 cloud recording with the Nest Aware Plus at $16/month for every Nest camera in your home.

Generally speaking, the Wyze v2 will give you the most bang for your buck, considering the subscription cost is about $5 cheaper. But again, a good number of the features offered are free on the Nest 2nd Gen.

Which video doorbell is right for you?

The Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) and the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 have unique features that make each better than the other in one way or another. For starters, the v2 has an edge over the Nest 2nd Gen wired due to the availability of local storage that allows for Wi-Fi-free continuous recording. In contrast, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) offers free intelligent motion alerts for package, person, vehicle, and animal detection, which all need a paid subscription on the Wyze v2.

Additionally, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) has an HDR function that improves the quality of daytime footage compared to the Wyze Video Doorbell v2. However, this doesn't mean the v2 delivers low-quality footage. It's just that the Nest 2nd Gen doorbell has better image processing features that ensure you get well-balanced videos in different lighting conditions.

All factors considered, the video doorbell you choose will depend on your needs, preferences, and budget. If you want a super affordable video doorbell with 24/7 local storage, the Wyze Doorbell v2 is the way to go. For those looking for a smart video doorbell with premium AI features, facial recognition, and continuous recording to the cloud, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) may end your search. Although more expensive, it is worth the price.