The v2 offers 2K resolution, crisp color night vision, and two-way-talk feature for seamless communication.

Users can save on subscription costs by managing their own recordings with the microSD card slot, but Wyze still offers subscription plans with cloud storage and additional features.

Wyze has released an updated Video Doorbell Camera, introducing a sleek design and some pretty noteworthy upgrades. The v2 has several new features compared to its predecessor and is one of our picks for the best wired video doorbells.

With 2K resolution and crisp color night vision, every detail is caught on camera and easy to see. Users can also use the two-way-talk feature in the app to seamlessly communicate through the doorbell while at home or even remotely.

Since it's designed to install outside, the v2 is sleek and sturdy with an IP rating of IP65. This means it's dust-proof, water-resistant, and designed to last under tough weather conditions. The v2 is installed directly into existing doorbell wiring, eliminating the hassle of maintaining batteries. Unfortunately, this means that existing doorbell wiring is required since this model does not offer a battery option.

All those features are great, but there's one we haven't mentioned yet: local video recording.

Can the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 support local recording?

While the v2 comes with many useful upgrades, the most notable upgrade is the microSD card slot for internal storage. Wyze has been adding to their growing line of devices with local recording options, such as the Wyze Cam v3 Pro. While the Doorbell v1 relies on subscription services for recordings, the v2 allows users to manage their own recordings and offers 24/7, continuous recording.

The storage upgrade is a game-changer as users are no longer required to purchase a subscription for cloud-storage of recordings. While it does require an additional purchase of a microSD card (with support for up to 256GB cards), that is still an affordable, one-time purchase that helps save on subscription costs.

If users still want internal storage and subscription-only features, Wyze offers three different plans that offer cloud storage, smart detection features, and professional home monitoring services. While internal storage eliminates most of the need for cloud storage, the subscriptions still offer some extras to enhance home security.

How to choose the best microSD card

It is important to ensure that the microSD card is compatible and within the size limit of the device, while providing an ample amount of storage for video.

First, it should be a microSD card and not a standard SD card. The difference between the two is the physical size, as microSD cards are used for small, compact devices, while standard SD cards are larger and are used for bigger devices such as cameras and computers.

The card's storage should always be evaluated when selecting a microSD for video recordings. The Doorbell v2 supports up to 256GB microSD cards, so anything equal to or less than that will be compatible. It should be noted that the storage card will be storing 2K video files. For reference, a 2K, minute-long video file is roughly 40MB, meaning an hour is roughly around 2.4 GB of storage. A 32GB card would be enough for recording triggered events without having to maintain and clear out storage routinely, while a 128GB or 256GB card would be more optimal for constant recording.

Here is how Wyze explains their microSD card storage:

Wyze cameras are compatible with Class10 cards in FAT32 and exFAT formats. FAT32: Wyze Cam v3 supports cards size ​​8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB. exFAT: Wyze Cam v3 supports cards size 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB*. * We have tested with cards up to 256 GB when formatted as exFAT. Even larger cards may work, but this has not been tested on our end.

Selecting a size depends on how the microSD and camera are being used. A smaller microSD card is great for recording only events, but probably not the best choice for 24/7 recording. For continuous recording, the 256GB microSD is optimal to ensure enough space for hours of video recordings. Another great place to start looking for the most up-to-date and affordable microSD cards is by checking out the best microSD card deals on the market right now.

How to save videos to a microSD card

Wyze provides instructions on installing and using microSD cards with compatible Wyze cameras. Once a microSD card is selected, it can be inserted into the Wyze camera. For the Video Doorbell v2, the microSD slot can be found on the right side under a rubber microSD cover. Once the card is inserted, it will need to be formatted on the Wyze app. This is accessed in the Home tab from the live stream under Settings > Advanced Settings > Manage MicroSD Card > Format.

After the card is formatted, the recording settings can be modified under the Advanced Settings. The Record to MicroSD Card option can be toggled at the top to set it to the recording location. Other settings such as continuous recording, event-only recording, and night vision settings can be adjusted here as well. Once the microSD is toggled to be used, the recordings can be viewed from the live stream if continuous recording is enabled. If recording is set to events only, the recordings can be viewed under the events tab.

Optimizing storage space

Not everyone will want to use continuous recording or get the largest microSD card available, so knowing how to adjust the settings to maximize storage space is vital. A major space-saver is to set the recording to event-only so that the camera only records when motion is triggered.

To further save on storage space, the motion detection sensitivity can be adjusted under the Settings icon in Detection Settings. From here, the camera sensitivity can be lowered or increased. These changes are saved automatically after they are made.

Is a subscription required?

With models that do not have internal storage, there is a greater need for one of the subscriptions for 14-day cloud storage of recorded events. The subscriptions also provide smart alerts with AI detection that can determine and notify users whether there is a person, package, vehicle, or pet at the door. The Cam Protect and Home Monitoring subscriptions offer agent-based professional security for 24/7 monitoring from the device.

At the time of writing, Wyze has three subscriptions with different features and prices. The Cam Plus mainly supports the 14-day event cloud storage and the AI smart alerts, but does not provide any of the professional monitoring services. This plan starts at about $2 per camera or $10 for unlimited cameras. The Cam Protect subscription comes with everything in the Cam Plus with the added features of facial recognition and professional monitoring. The pricing of this plan is not as flexible as the Cam Plus and starts at a little under $4 a month per device. The caveat of this plan is that it does not have an unlimited camera plan, which can get expensive if a house has multiple devices.

For any users who just want 24/7 professional home monitoring, Wyze offers a stand-alone, Home Monitoring plan that covers the entire home with around-the-clock, agent-based security. This plan is the most expensive flat rate, but it covers the entire house for just over $8 a month without having to pay for other features that aren't necessary. Below is a reference table for Wyze's subscription plans and costs.

Features Cam Plus Subscription Cam Protect Subscription Home Monitoring Subscription 14-day Event Cloud Storage Yes Yes No Smart Alerts Yes Yes No AI Detection Yes Yes No Facial Recognition No Yes No Professional Monitoring No Yes Yes Per Camera Price $1.70 $3.30 Not Available Unlimited Camera Price $10.00 Not Available $8.30

How does the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 compare to other brands?

Many other smart home brands offer local recording for their devices in 2K and support the same storage amount. Wyze products are still relatively affordable, making them a great alternative to some of the more expensive options from other manufacturers.

One downside is that there are some features, even with local storage, that are only available on a subscription, such as AI detection, facial recognition, and 24/7 monitoring. However, the subscription is not mandatory to use since the internal storage bypasses the need for a subscription to store recordings. If the subscription features are a must, Wyze still has affordable prices on their plans and even offer a plan for just monitoring.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is an affordable option with the useful upgrade of internal storage, and it's a great way to save money on subscriptions for cloud services. Keep in mind that even though there are a lot of great features, there are some pitfalls with this device such as the required doorbell wiring, additional purchase of a microSD card, and additional costs of features through subscription plans. The v2 is definitely not a one-size-fits-all kind of product, but is still a great smart doorbell for anyone wanting to bypass battery maintenance, subscriptions, and manage their own recordings.