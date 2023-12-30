Quick Answer: No, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 isn’t battery powered. Instead, the doorbell uses a wired power connection for constant uptime that doesn’t require charging or battery replacement.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is among the best video doorbell devices on the market today. The doorbell is compatible with existing chimes that may already be hooked up in your home, making for a simple installation that won’t require a lot of additional parts. Wyze has worked to develop a range of smart home accessories, and the Video Doorbell v2 comes as part of its continuing vision for improved home monitoring and intelligent security management.

With a wide field of vision and excellent video quality, the Wyze Doorbell v2 is a great choice for homeowners seeking new security and monitoring technology for their property. The doorbell easily integrates with Alexa, IFTTT, and Google Home, but how is the device powered? Does it rely on battery power or a wired hookup?

Does the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 have a battery?

No, The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is a hardwired video doorbell. It doesn’t use battery power and requires a main power source connecting it to your home’s electricity services. The versatility of a battery-operated video doorbell might be a preference for some users, but the reality is that wired video doorbells are superior in many ways to the wireless alternative. In addition to virtually continuous uptime, a wired video doorbell will typically relay alerts to homeowners faster.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 builds on the brand’s previous generation of video doorbells with an improved picture, a reliable, wired power connection, and a stylish build quality.

Is the doorbell suitable for use in unprotected spaces?

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is rated for IP65 protection. This means that the doorbell is rated for complete protection against dust particles and other solid matter and can withstand the typical showers. Of course, this isn’t the highest water resistance rating on the market, but it’s more than enough to keep your doorbell functioning through all but the most intense storm conditions — like submersion via flooding or the heavy pressure that comes from hurricane-force winds and rain. The result is a capable doorbell that can be installed in a covered or unprotected space outside one of your home’s exterior doors.

What’s the difference between Wyze’s cloud and local storage options?

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is one of the few options that provides local SD card storage and a cloud service. However, the brand's Cam Plus subscription is required to fully utilize Wyze’s cloud recording features. Free service users can still see 12-second 'snapshots’ taken after motion triggers, but there’s a five-minute delay between successive motion alerts. With the Cam Plus subscription, the doorbell will take back-to-back recordings and will even provide a continuous feed. The service is an extra $3 per month per camera or $10 per month for unlimited, covering up to 99 Wyze cameras on your property. You could also opt for the annual price plan if you’re serious about additional coverage and security ($20 for the year per camera or $100 for the unlimited option).

For many residential users, the free cloud coverage will work just fine and augment the local storage faculty provided by the camera brilliantly. The v2 model supports a microSD card with a storage rating of up to 256GB. That’s more than enough to record the majority of comings and goings that might occur. To view locally saved files, the SD card must be removed and connected to your computer or tablet to play back saved recordings. Alternatively, with the app, you can see who is standing at your door in real time, adding another security layer.

With the combined recording power of local and cloud-based storage (even without the added subscription features), the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 provides high-quality coverage.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 isn’t wireless, but it’s a great video doorbell

While the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 doesn’t rely on battery power, this shouldn’t be a complete deterrent for those considering a new video doorbell. For one thing, many homes already have the requisite wiring to install a new, wired video doorbell. This makes hooking up a new Wyze model a truly simple endeavor. Even if your home isn’t wired already, installing the hookup may be a better long-term solution than opting for a battery-powered model.

Wired video doorbells are a near-zero maintenance option. You’ll never have to change batteries or charge the unit. They’re more reliable than battery-powered doorbells as a result. A wired connection also tends to provide a faster response time when alerting you on your phone to a visitor (or intruder). It’s perhaps this combination of speed and reliability that has led to many battery-powered options including a main power hookup, too.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 improves on its predecessor in several meaningful ways. The new model comes in a sleeker build and offers improved field of view and resolution specs for better performance overall. Also, with the ability to house recordings in cloud-based storage or a local SD card, the Wyze doorbell is far more versatile than previous models.