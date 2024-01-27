Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Expensive but impressive The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is far from cheap, but as the adage goes, you get what you pay for. It features HD+ resolution with a head-to-toe aspect ratio, a responsive mic, and 3D motion detection — and that's just for starters. Pros Excellent video and audio Perfect for smart homes run with Alexa Three-tier subscription plan gives you plenty of security options Cons Very expensive Works best with paid subscription $250 at Amazon

Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Budget-minded security $40 $45 Save $5 The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 surprises with its affordable 2K resolution and colored night vision. It even comes with a microSD slot, so you can record footage without paying extra for a cloud service. Pros Very affordable Lots of features without subscription fees microSD slot for up to 256GB storage Cons Potential compatibility issues with certain mechanical chimes $40 at Amazon



Not too long ago, a full-fledged home security system was quite an investment. But for many of us, the convenience and efficiency of video doorbells hit the sweet spot. They offer features like night vision, motion detection, and two-way communication. However, not all doorbells are created — or priced — the same. That's why we're zoning in on Wyze Video Doorbell v2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2.

Wyze, the relatively new kid on the block, and Ring, a tried and tested favorite, tout advanced specs that promise convenience and peace of mind. However, both doorbells also recommend or, in some cases, require a subscription to access premium features, such as cloud storage for footage, advanced motion detection settings, and continuous video recording, which increase the overall expense. You could even argue that Wyze v2 and the Ring Pro 2 work best with a subscription. Considering the significant price difference between both devices, we'll leave that decision up to you.

Like most products, each doorbell has its pros and cons. This was a tight race, and in the end, the clear winner may depend on your budget and security needs.

Price, availability, and specs

Source: Ring

Let's start with Wyze's Video Doorbell v2. The Wyze v2's initial cost is only $45, offering an accessible entry point for those looking to enhance their doorstep security. This model uses a 2K camera with head-to-toe viewing, so it should deliver clear visual details of faces as well as packages left at your door. It also offers 24/7 local recording with the purchase of a MicroSD card (up to 256GB). That means you don't necessarily have to purchase the recommended subscription. There are a bunch of other features we'll explore later, but it's clear you'll get your money's worth.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is at the other end of the spectrum. Priced at $250, the Pro 2 is staggeringly more expensive than the Wyze v2. Like the Wyze v2, the Pro 2 offers head-to-toe viewing. But you won't see a MicroSD card option, so that means you'll probably need a subscription to fully realize the Pro 2's potential. Nonetheless, some significant differences between the two video doorbells justify the price difference.

As far as availability is concerned, both options are readily available on their respective brand sites and other retailers like Best Buy.



Wyze Video Doorbell v2 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Resolution 2048 x 1536 1536 x 1536 Field of View 135° 150° Power Source Wired Wired Hub Required No No Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Alexa, IFTTT Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi (2.4GHz or 5GHz) App Compatibility Android, iOS Android, FireOS, iOS Operating limits -4°F to 122°F -5°F to 120°F Dimensions 4.3 x 1.7 x .9 inches 114 x 49 x 22mm Camera Yes Yes Storage Local + Cloud Cloud Night vision Black and white/Color Color

Design

Looks matter

Source: Wyze

Looks-wise, the Wyze v2 comes in only one color: black. We would've liked to see other neutral colors like silver or white because the stark black may stick out like a sore thumb, depending on your home's hue. Still, the resin camera lens and sleek polycarbonate body are IP65 weatherproof, so rain and snow won't be an issue.

The Ring Pro 2 is also black, but the main body is covered with a satin nickel faceplate, giving the doorbell a more upscale vibe. Where the Wyze v2 looks like a doorbell you'd see in a warehouse garage, the Pro 2 has a more refined yet understated aesthetic that will likely complement your front door. And, just like the Wyze v2, the Pro 2 holds an IP65 rating.

Both video doorbells are hardwired, so you'll need existing wiring to power them — sorry, renters. Another downside to wired video doorbells is that they can be a hassle to set up, but once the doorbell is installed, you shouldn't have to mess with it again. And the plus here is that you don't need to replace or recharge batteries.

Another commonality between these two video doorbells is they pair with your mechanical chimebox, so that's one less thing to purchase. However, Wyze has noted that some mechanical chimes, especially vintage and custom ones, might not work with the v2. Ring hasn't given the same heads-up, though it's safe to assume you could run into a similar problem with the Pro 2.

Unlike the Wyze v2, the Pro 2 offers an alternative option with the Ring Chime Pro. Plug it in wherever is the most convenient, and this wireless chimebox will ensure you never miss a visitor. Even better, the Chime Pro also doubles as a Wi-Fi extender. It's a competent night light, too.

Software and features

You get what you pay for — and more

Source: Wyze

Even though the Wyze v2 is less expensive, its wealth of features suggests otherwise. Regarding software, the v2 makes full use of the Wyze App. From here, you can activate two-way audio, motion, and sound notifications. Wyze also offers a motion-activated voice deterrent that notifies unwanted visitors they're being recorded — you'll have to pay a subscription fee for that perk.

If you're not a fan of subscription fees (who is?), the v2 works fine without paying extra. While you won't have access to the aforementioned voice deterrent, you'll still receive motion and sound notifications in real-time when activity on your porch occurs. One feature we particularly like is the pre-roll recording option. What is pre-roll recording? Essentially, it captures 3 to 6 seconds of footage before a motion event is detected. This added context may help you understand what triggered an alert, providing a more thorough security record.

According to Wyze, the v2 plays nicely with Alexa and Google Assistant. Whether it actually works with Alexa or Google Assistant is another story. We did a little digging, and some users had issues connecting to Alexa, though this wasn't a universal problem. Also, keep in mind that Google Home is not compatible with 3rd-party doorbell ring notifications. Per Wyze, features like voice prompts when the doorbell is ringing, live streams, and two-way talk won't work.

So, what does the $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 get you? For starters, the device's 3D Motion Detection and Bird's Eye View let you pick up a precise movement, providing detailed and actionable alerts through the Ring app. It's got quite the range, too — the Bird's Eye View captures any motion within a 30-foot perimeter. You can even tailor it so that you only receive notifications when something or someone enters a specific location within that 30-foot range.

Seeing that Amazon bought Ring back in 2018, it's no surprise that the Pro 2 works seamlessly with Alexa. Sure, the doorbell functions fine without it. Things like video footage and alerts are also available through the Ring App, so no worries if you prefer using your iOS and Android devices over an Echo Show.

However, it's important to note that while the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 works independently of Alexa, it doesn't support other voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. Pairing the Pro 2 with Alexa offers additional features. Using the Pro 2 with Alexa enhances its capabilities, allowing for voice commands, automatic announcements when there's a ring or motion alert, and live video streaming on Alexa displays, like the Echo Show. There are also cool features like Alexa Greetings. When you can't get to the door, whether virtually or physically, Alexa will answer for you. Perks like these come with a cost; you'll need the Ring Protect Plan subscription.

In addition to all this, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 connects to 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands, while the Wyze v2 is only compatible with 2.4GHz. With the Pro 2's dual-band connectivity, you can expect reliable audio and video streams, provided you already have a strong Wi-Fi signal.

With no shortage of features and Alexa compatibility, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 clearly has the edge.

Video and sound quality

Impressive at any price

Source: Wyze

One of the most important features of any video doorbell is, you guessed it, the video quality. And given the price difference between the Wyze v2 and the Ring Pro 2, we were impressed with how the v2 held its own.

The Wyze v2 uses a 2K camera capable of head-to-toe viewing. You should have no problem seeing your Amazon packages or DoorDash deliveries. Another surprise is that its camera offers color night vision for better clarity. Granted, the color night vision only works with adequate lighting, like a bright streetlamp or porch light. In low light conditions, the night vision defaults to black and white.

When stacked against the Wyze Video Doorbell v2, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ups the ante, as it should, given the $250 price tag. Both doorbells provide high-definition video clarity and two-way communication, but Ring's 1536p Head-To-Toe HD+ Video resolution presents a noticeable enhancement over the 2K resolution offered by Wyze. It even has HDR, so expect to see a wider dynamic range. This boost in image quality could be a deciding factor for those who want a clearer picture day or night. Speaking of night, the Pro 2 also has night vision and seems more forgiving of low-light situations than the Wyze v2.

As far as sound quality is concerned, Wyze v2's two-way audio capability through the Wyze app enables immediate vocal interaction with visitors. For the cost, the v2's mic should be adequate. The Wyze v2 video doorbell has an ECM (Electret Condenser Microphone), a common compact microphone.

The Ring Pro 2 doesn't specify the exact mic type it uses, but it's probably an ECM or something similar. Where the Pro 2 differs is with the Ring's Audio+ feature, which is said to provide clearer, more focused sound along with better volume and range.

Subscription services

Take it or leave it

Source: Ring

We think you'd probably agree with us when we say there are too many subscriptions nowadays. Heck, there are subscription services to keep track of your subscriptions. That's why we'd say the Wyze v2 gets a slight win here. Yes, Wyze offers the Cam Plus subscription for their video doorbells, but you don't need it.

Should you decide to pay the monthly $3 subscription, you'll enjoy handy features like Smart Detections, which identifies and differentiates moving subjects, such as people, pets, and packages. You'll also have cloud storage, so event-triggered recordings are securely saved and accessible anywhere. Furthermore, if you prefer monitoring your front door from a larger screen, Wyze's Webview facilitates live stream viewing through your computer's web browser (Mac or PC). You can also access the Webview on your Smart TV and Tablet.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also functions without the Ring Protect subscription for basic use, including live-streaming, receiving real-time notifications, and using two-way audio to communicate with visitors at your door. Though we'd argue it's beneficial to add the $4 a month fee to your budget if you really want to make use of this pricey device. The subscription offers video recording and sharing capabilities, enabling users to review past footage. Additionally, you benefit from advanced functions, such as Snapshot Capture, person detection, and enhanced notification previews, which send image previews directly to your device.

Unlike Wyze's Cam Plus subscription, the Ring Protect subscription comes in tiers — Basic, Plus, and Pro. The Plus subscription costs $10 and enables video recording for all Ring doorbells and any other Ring devices you own. The subscription also includes an extended warranty for every Ring device in your home.

The Ring Protect Pro subscription provides 24/7 professional monitoring, dispatching emergency responders automatically when an alarm is triggered. If the internet glitches, the Alarm Cellular Backup ensures important alarm signals are still sent, while the 24/7 Backup Internet supplies 3GB per month to keep your devices connected. The Pro subscription also has eero Secure, which delivers online protection, ad-blocking, and content filtering. We could go on because the Pro plan delivers a lot for its $20-a-month fee. Is that enough to sway you to go Pro? Well, that's up to you.

Ultimately, the Wyze v2 offers the best value whether you choose the Cam Plus subscription or not. That said, Ring Protect's three-tier subscription model provides a flexible feature range tailored to fit varying security level needs and budgets.

Which is right for you?

If you want advanced features like Alexa integration, 3D Motion Detection, and professional monitoring, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the better albeit more expensive choice. Despite the higher cost, the Pro 2's impressive suite of capabilities, especially when paired with the Ring Protect subscription, may justify the investment.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Winning features, higher cost Fulfills every monitoring need For a premium price, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 gives you high-quality video, 3d motion detection, and a host of impressive subscription perks like live streaming and receiving real-time notifications. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

But like most of us, your decision may pivot when balancing cost and need. With that in mind, we'd wager that most users will be perfectly happy with the Wyze Video Doorbell v2. It's ideal for those wanting peace of mind on a budget. It's hard not to be impressed with its features, especially at $45. Coupled with its competitive price tag, 2K resolution, colored night vision, and local recording capabilities, you get plenty of bang for your buck, all without pricey subscription fees.