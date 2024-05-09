Summary Wyze introduces Cam Unlimited for multi-camera monitoring.

Customers can now subscribe to Cam Unlimited for $9.99/month, offering facial recognition and more self-monitoring tools.

Despite past security incidents, Wyze offers affordable cameras with great deals.

There are multiple solid smart home security systems out there today, with big names like Amazon getting in on the action with Ring and Blink cameras. While many, like ADT, have been in the business for a long time, other brands, like Wyze, are in their infancy. Wyze, which was founded in 2017, became well known quickly for selling good, affordable security cameras. Over time, the Wi-Fi-enabled devices Wyze sold improved mightily, with the Wyze Cam v4 blowing away past models with the sharpest picture we’ve seen from one of the company's cameras yet. Wyze’s first security subscription service was unveiled four years ago, but until now, setting up a multi-camera system when signing up for a plan has been difficult. Wyze just announced Cam Unlimited, a new monthly service that aims to change that.

Cam Unlimited introduces a multicam timeline view of all the company’s cameras (except the Wyze Cam v1) that users have set up in their home or business. There is no limit to the amount of cameras users can add to their subscription. Additionally, signing up for the plan gives users facial recognition features, a home-and-away security mode, and more customizable self-monitoring tools. It includes everything in the Cam Plus subscription (which is for a single camera), such as event video recording in the cloud and numerous types of event alerts. Cam Unlimited will cost $9.99 per month or $89 per year with no contracts, and subscribers can cancel at any time. It is now available to subscribe to.

Wyze’s security concerns persist

Back in February, some 13,000 Wyze users noticed something strange upon checking their phone notifications; they could see event notifications from cameras that weren’t their own and could view feeds from other people’s Wyze cameras. The incident was caused by a third-party caching client library that was integrated into Wyze’s system, and under intense demand, it mixed up device and user ID mapping. While this problem was quickly corrected, it isn’t the first time Wyze has had vulnerabilities found in its hardware and software. For three years until this particular problem was fixed in 2022, some Wyze users were vulnerable to strangers watching their cameras.

Obviously, those incidents are concerning and could deter potential customers from buying into the Wyze ecosystem. For those who continue on, Wyze does have good deals for cameras that are much better than their asking price. We’ve even seen the Wyze Cam v3 drop to over 50% off, and at $20, that’s more than a steal.