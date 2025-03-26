Summary Wyze introduces an AI-based "NBD" Notifications Filter to categorize events, reducing unnecessary alerts.

The filter prioritizes critical events like glass breaking, avoiding notification overload for users.

It's included in the Cam Unlimited Pro subscription for $20/month, supporting all Wyze cameras.

Few smart home devices make as much sense as security cameras, which cost next to nothing compared to the practical safety and peace of mind they provide. But constant false alarms can lead to notification fatigue, and might lead to users overlooking alerts when they really matter.

Wyze, manufacturer of some of the most capable outdoor security cameras, wants to fix that. Its Descriptive Alerts already use AI to summarize what it captures, so you don't have to study every clip the second you learn about it. Now, its "NBD" Notifications Filter is expanding the use of machine learning to automatically categorize detected events and tell users if something's worthy of immediate attention, or if it's really no big deal.

Putting the focus on what you need to see

And filing away for later the things you don't