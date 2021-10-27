Turn off the lights, lock the door, and run the vacuum — all from one single button

Fresh off a couple of new announcements, Wyze continues its birthday celebration with another addition to its lineup. Just as we saw with those optional accessories from yesterday, today's reveal is perfect for any light in your home — no matter how smart or basic they may be.

Wyze's new light switches come in three packs, designed for any kind of permanent light fixture in your house. Whether you're upgrading traditional bulbs or the company's own smart lamps, this switch will work, and it unlocks all sorts of various sync options with the rest of your gadgets.

The module itself is pretty basic and straightforward, offering a single large button rather than a toggle or slider. A status indicator in the corner of the device is the only other user-facing function. Although its primary use is to turn on the lights in your home, you can add additional devices using multiple presses. For example, a single touch might illuminate your living room, but two taps will lock your doors.

It's a neat idea, essentially pulling double-duty as a light switch replacement and a smart home control panel. While you can control all of these functions right from your smartphone, the ability to quickly perform a routine action without relying on additional devices is the perfect simplification. Plus, it has all of the usual features we've come to expect from Wyze, including vacation modes, scheduling and timers, and Google Assistant support.

This switch is now up for pre-order in its three-pack configuration for $32.99 and starts shipping in December. Single units will go on sale at a later date.

