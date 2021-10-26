Wyze has no shortage of fantastic gadgets that help make your home a little smarter without breaking the bank. The company is celebrating its birthday this week with the launch of a couple of new products. While it's nothing as groundbreaking as Wyze's foray into robovacs, these announcements make up some pretty cool accessories that might fit right into your existing smart home setup.

The first product in today's launch is a new solar panel, designed to pair with the Wyze Cam Outdoor to extend its battery life, all without having to add battery packs or carry it back inside. As with any other solar panel, this device uses sunlight to output up to 2.5 watts of power for your security camera. It's available as a $20 optional add-on, and depending on where you live, might make for a fantastic accessory.

Wyze says you shouldn't use its solar panel to charge other gadgets — including those from its own lineup. According to the product's FAQ, it doesn't perform particularly well in cloudy or rainy conditions. Likewise, it's weatherproof and dustproof, but not waterproof, so depending on your region's climate, you may need to consider its location carefully.

This solar panel goes up for pre-order today at Wyze's web store, and it ships sometime in November.

In addition, a new lamp socket extension for the Wyze Cam v3 is now available, either individually for $9.99 or in a bundle with its acclaimed security camera for just $45.99. This expansion kit allows you to add smart lighting technology to any lamp without buying a new bulb. With the adapter's built-in USB port, you can power a Cam V3 without having to worry about finding a separate power supply. Two uses, one gadget — not too shabby.

For a gadget as small as this, it's surprisingly feature-packed. Wyze's lamp socket is IP65 weather resistant, supports day-to-night scheduling and motion-activated lights, and links with up to five units in a group. Unfortunately, only the Cam v3 supports the included cable, so v2 or Pan owners will have to keep waiting.

Both the individual lamp socket and its optional bundle are up for pre-order today, and it's set to start shipping sometime in December.

