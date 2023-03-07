Wyze is pretty well known at this point for it smart home tech, especially its cameras, but did you know the company also sells audio headsets? Not only does it already sell over ear and in-ear devices, but today marks the launch of the new Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset, which just so happens to promise ultra-low latency over bluetooth 5.2 or an included 2.4 GHz dongle, packing 50mm drivers for high-fidelity sound. Best of all, this headset retails for $60, making them one of Wyze's most affordable audio devices, ensuring gamers won't break the bank by picking up a pair.

You can learn more about the Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset in the trailer above. The video does a good job illustrating the device's look while covering a few features, like low latency, 50mm drivers, and 20 hours of battery life. But you also get a detachable boom mic, memory foam ear pads, and support across a wide selection of operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, as well as console support from the likes of Playstation and Nintendo. The best part is you don't have to use the boom mic if you don't want, as there's a second mic built into the unit directly, perfect for impromptu work meetings or a quick gaming session with friends.

Source: Wyze Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset Battery Life 600 mAh DC 3.7V, 20 hours life Wireless? Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz Microphone? Internal and boom mic Compatible With PC, MAC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Android/iOS Connection Type USB-C Weight 10.88 oz / 308.4 g Dimensions 6.3 in x 3.54 in x 7.48 in / 160 mm x 70 mm x 190 mm Noise Cancellation No Folding/Storage No Charging 3 hours to charge Purchase at Wyze

The Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset offers all of the features anyone would want, from a gaming headset, from lengthy battery life to low latency, to two mics, so you're good to roll no matter your needs, all at a low price to boot. Wide support means the headset will work across the most popular operating systems as well as consoles. For all intents and purposes, Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset sounds like a solid offering, available today for $60.