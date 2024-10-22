Key Takeaways Wyze Duo Cam doorbell features dual cameras for people and packages, with 2K video and AI detection.

Standout features: automatic detection, motion-activated voice deterrence, local storage, and weatherproof.

Integrates with Wyze ecosystem for comprehensive home security, available in USA and Canada.

It seems Wyze is all-in on stopping porch pirates and protecting packages. The company just released its most advanced battery-powered video doorbell camera yet, and it comes with a handy feature that keeps one eye on your packages at all times.

Related Best smart doorbell cameras in 2024 Smart doorbell devices to guard your home and protect your family

The Wyze Duo Cam doorbell features two cameras, one to look at people who come to the door, and the other one designed specifically for packages. It comes with 2K video, two-way audio, and uses the power of AI to detect when people -- and packages -- have arrived.

Two eyes are better than one

The Wyze Duo Cam doorbell comes packed with helpful features, such as automatic detection, motion-activated voice deterrece, a Wi-Fi Chime, and screwless install thanks to an adhesive back plate. But its standout feature is the dual-camera system.

One camera will handle all the traditional smart doorbell stuff. It will detect when someone arrives, will give you a 2K view of your front property, and even has color night vision. The other camera focuses specifically on packages.

Some other features include:

Local storage: Store recordings on a microSD card for extra privacy.

Store recordings on a microSD card for extra privacy. IP65 weatherproof: It can withstand the worst weather the US and Canada can throw at it.

It can withstand the worst weather the US and Canada can throw at it. AI alerts: Receive notifications when people and packages arrive.

Receive notifications when people and packages arrive. Two-way audio: Speak with videos through the Wyze app, whether you're home or away

The Wyze comprehensive ecosystem

The new Wyze Duo Cam doorbell integrates with the Wyze ecosystem, so it will connect to other Wyze cams and doorbells for a comprehensive home security system. You can control and monitor all your devices through the Wyze app, which provides a central hub. You can also keep your entire smart home under one roof by streaming your Wyze cameras through your Google Home Hub.

This new Wyze Duo Cam is certainly something different. It is clearly inspired by the growing occurence of package theft , and provides a solution for it. The Duo Cam doorbell is available in Canada and the USA right now.