Summary The Wyze app finally embraces dark mode by following the system default setting for Android users.

The majority of the app now defaults to dark mode when Android's dark theme is enabled, but some pages are still stuck in blinding white light mode.

Wyze's dark mode does not use Material You dynamic theming, rather, a generic gray background.

No self-respecting tech company would be caught dead without a dark mode in its app in 2024 — after all, Google added system-wide support for dark mode in Android 10, and Apple did the same with iOS 13, both of which were released back in 2019. The Wyze app, meant for controlling smart doorbells, security cameras, and other goodies, was a little late to the party, but did add burgeoning dark mode support back in January. Now, it's going one step further.

In a January 2024 post on its support page, Wyze announced that it had added dark mode to "some pages" of the app. But if you don't go digging through your security camera app's settings on a regular basis, you probably didn't notice the change, because the app still defaulted to light mode. Now, the app has added a System Default setting that respects Android's dark mode setting, and this option is enabled out of the box.

Wyze finally goes dark by default — on some screens, at least

What this change means is that, if you have dark mode enabled in your phone's settings, you'll be greeted by a dark UI upon updating to Wyze app version 2.50.0.437. But don't worry, light mode lovers — things will still be blindingly white for you, as long as your system theme is set to light mode.

Wyze's original "some pages" qualifier still applies after this update — most settings pages, as well as elements like bottom sheet menus and the Shop and Monitoring tabs, continue to feature white backgrounds for now. However, the main UI, including the Home and Events tab, as well as the camera controls and video playback interfaces, now feature a dark gray background.

We'd be a bit happier if the dark mode would pull an accent color from Android's Material You dynamic theme, but at this point, we're just glad to finally get a proper dark mode, even if it's still a bit incomplete.