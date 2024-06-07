Wyze Cam v4 $26 $36 Save $10 The Wyze Cam v4 features excellent image quality thanks to its 2.5K sensor and full-color night vision. While it normally comes priced at $36, it can now be had for much less, with a new discount that drops it to its lowest price yet. $26 at Amazon $26 at Wyze

Wyze makes some of the best security cameras you can buy in 2024. The brand offers a wide range of products that really cater to any budget. And if you're looking for something that's simple and offers great imaging and features, then the Wyze Cam v4 is going to be right up your alley.

The Wyze Cam v4 manages to cram in a lot of features for not a lot of money. Plus, it's reliable and easy to install, and now comes in with a pretty good discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. So get it while you can and save 28% off while this deal lasts.

What's great about the Wyze Cam v4?

Close

As you can see, the Wyze Cam v4 looks sleek and is ultra-compact. When it comes to the camera's detailed specifications, you're getting a 2.5 QHD resolution sensor that can take clear and crisp images during the day and night. The experience at night is elevated thanks to the device's color night vision mode, which lets you see things with excellent clarity and color.

Of course, if you want to stick with the traditional black and white IR look, that's also possible too. While this is great for indoors and around the house, it can also be used outdoors as well. The camera has an IP65 rating, making it perfect for handling any kind of weather elements that might arise.

Furthermore, this camera also has a spotlight that's motion-activated, which means, it can double as a deterrent when necessary. In addition, if you need extra protection, you can always utilize the built-in siren to scare off any suspicious looking people or animals.

What's also great about this camera is that, since it has two-way communication, you can speak with those on the other side of the lens. And with local recording capabilities, you can insert a microSD card to get 24/7 recording that doesn't require a subscription.

Of course, if you want, you can always just store your videos in the cloud, and subscribe to the Wyze plan that fits your needs. And as mentioned before, the setup is simple, and just requires the accompanying app, which can be downloaded on a compatible device.

Overall, you won't find a better camera for a cheaper price. Wyze has been making affordable security cameras for quite some time, and this is one of its best iterations yet. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.