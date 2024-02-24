Wyze Cam v3 Lowest Price! $20 $42 Save $22 The Wyze Cam v3 is already one of the most affordable security camera's you'll find that features 2-Way audio, night vision, and 1080p HD video. At just $20, it's an absolute steal, especially since it includes 3 months of Wyze Cam Plus A.I motion detection. Buy one now before this deal disappears for good. $20 at Amazon

Having some sort of security system in place is practically a necessity these days, but building a home security system can be a pricey endeavor depending on what exactly ou need. Picking proper home security cameras is one of the first things you'll want to do, but these can range from downright cheap to expensive.

Related Best home security cameras for your smart home in 2024 Keep an eye on your home or the pets within it from anywhere with a well-placed camera

That said, there are some great affordable options out there that don't cost an arm and a leg, including the Wyze Cam v3. This camera comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a camera double the price, including HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio, and right now you can get it for an insanely good price of just $20 — its lowest ever.

Why this Wyze Cam v3 deal is worth your money

With how cheap this camera is in this deal, there are not many options out there that'll provide the features that the Wyze Cam v3 does within this price range. You get all the essential features you'd expect from a security camera, as well as 3 months of Wyze Cam Plus A.I. motion detection service, for an extremely affordable price that doesn't break the bank.

This indoor and outdoor security camera includes 2-way audio to communicate with guest and potential trespassers, color night vision for better visibility in low light conditions, and HD 1080p video capabilities for crystal clear images. Plus, its wired connection ensures constant power, ensuring you have constant 24/7 surveillance as long as it's plugged in. The Wyze Cam v3 is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning it connects seamlessly with these smart systems out of the box.

However, as with almost all smart security cameras, some of the more intuitive features are locked behind a subscription service. You do get 3 months of Cam Plus included with your purchase, which unlocks access to full-length video recording, smart notifications, and motion detection, but you'll have to renew the subscription if you want to continue using these features.

Thankfully, the Wyze Cam Plus subscription service is extremely affordable at less than $2 a month per camera. With how much money you're saving on this deal, you could essentially extend the service for over a year and you'd still be paying less than the full price of this camera.