Scrappy smart home startup Wyze is out with a big update to 2020's Wyze Cam v3, a $20 camera with pretty decent imaging, cloud-powered subject detection, great audio pickup, a siren and spotlight, and did we mention it was $20? It's been one of the best security cameras out there. So, what does the Wyze Cam v3 Pro do for $50? Quite a bit more and faster.

Wyze Cam v3 Pro The Wyze Cam v3 Pro costs $50 gives users 1440p continuous capture via a microSD card or the cloud through a Wyze Cam Plus subscription. On-board Edge AI processing speeds up subject detection, infrared-powered night vision is improved from the Cam v3, and there's two-way audio here, too. It's a versatile, affordable camera whether you're looking to mount it inside or outside. Specifications Resolution: CMOS 2560 × 1440 Connectivity: Wi-Fi 4 Night Vision: 4 IR LEDs + 2 spotlights Power Source: MicroUSB: 5V/2A Axis Control: Tilt, rotate Operating limits: IP65, -4°F to 131°F Measurements (camera): 52 × 52 × 58.5mm Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Field of view: 116° View at Wyze

The Pro ups video resolution from 1080p to 1440p with daytime framerates of up to 20fps, snappier Edge AI subject detection thanks to a beefier on-board processor (bypassing the cloud traffic), and night vision at 15fps with the infrared lights and a spotlight if you really need that dash of color.

A new camera happens to bring about a refreshed Wyze app which introduces a new crop-in UI called Smart Focus. It should also make turning on the spotlight easier. There's also two-way audio on this camera for the friendlier encounters and a siren for the unwelcome ones. Users can also look at detailed event timelines when playing back past footage. Owners will need to keep the camera tethered to power with a micro-USB cable (unfortunately). There's also a lack of 5GHz support, so you may need to finagle your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network to make some room.

It also sounds like some of the same limitations that affected the Wyze Cam v3 are also here, including the lack of full-length clip recording and cooldown periods between events. Owners will need to pony up $2 per month for a Wyze Cam Plus subscription to get better recording as well as finer notification settings and the ability to differentiate detected subjects whether they're animals, vehicles, packages, or people. A reminder for those with a Cam Plus Lite subscription: you won't be able to use that subscription on the Cam v3 Pro.

Wyze is taking orders for the Cam v3 Pro right now. As mentioned above, a single unit is $50 while two-packs cost $95. Shipping, which begins November 4, may cost extra. Buyers get three months of Wyze Cam Plus for free.