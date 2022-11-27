Security camera maker Wyze came out last month with the Wyze Cam v3. It features a handful of improvements from v2 — enough of them to rank among our best home security camera picks — but, as with every other camera product the company puts out, it comes in only one color: white. Not the case for Black Friday weekend, though, as the company is putting out a limited run of its Wyze Cam v3 in black.

Indeed, we're talking about a black camera for Black Friday.

The company says this is the first time it's done a different color for the Wyze Cam, noting that customers have been asking for a black one for a good while.

It's the same Wyze Cam v3 on the inside, just not on the outside. Another aspect that hasn't changed is the price: single units are available for $30 apiece. Three-packs, which cost $85, are sold out — apparently, people were raring to go for a $5 discount. And once inventory's sold out, it's sold out.

In our realm of recent coverage at Android Police, new color launches for existing products have had about an equal chance to excite. In October, Google's Pixel Buds A-Series gained a reserved, gray Charcoal color to complement the existing Clearly White and Dark Olive options while the latest round of iPhones have adopted an Alpine Green hue.

For something as utilitarian as a security camera, black and white are about as spicy as it should get lest a Cam v3 owner decides to get some painter's tape and a spray can. Or maybe just skip all of that and take a quick stroll through our list of best smart home deals for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.