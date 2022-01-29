The market for smart home security cameras is still growing by leaps and bounds. But it wasn’t all that long ago that there were just a few to choose from, and one, in particular, managed to stand out with a fantastically affordable price tag: the original Wyze Cam, released all the way back in 2017. If the Wyze Cam v1 has been your go-to for spotting trespassers, burglars, or identifying a neighbor letting their dog do its business in your yard, it might be time to upgrade, as Wyze shares word that it's about to stop supporting the camera.

In a message to customers, Wyze explained that Wyze Cam v1 is not set up to support a “necessary security update.” After February 1, 2022, customers will still be able to use the camera, but they’ll be on their own. Wyze stated that the company — per its “end of life” policy — will stop updating and providing maintenance for the units.

Wyze Cam v1 was a hit with consumers when it was released almost five years ago. It was reasonably priced compared to competitors like Nest and Ring and compatible with Android and iOS. The company quickly released the Cam v2 in early 2018. Upgrades included improvements in image and sound quality and the ability to tag motion

Some customers commenting on the announcement were displeased. One wrote that if v2 and v3 “suffer this fate I won’t replace them with a Wyze product,” and another called the sunsetting “planned obsolescence” and stated that they won’t purchase Wyze products in the future.

Wyze still has plenty of other affordable options, including the $40 Wyze Cam Pan v2, featuring color night vision, and the popular Wyze Cam v3, which currently retails for $36. In its email, the company offered a coupon for $3 off the purchase of a new camera. Wyze has been one of the best deals in home security for years, but now we're entering a new chapter and time will tell how it compares to its peers.

Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2 review: PDF powerhouse Going paperless has never been more luxurious

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email