The Wyze Cam OG is available today, with either a floodlight or a telephoto lens

Affordable smart home gear maker Wyze just released a new camera in the Wyze Cam Pan v3 last week, but it's got a couple more up its sleeve. Today, Wyze announced the Wyze Cam OG in two distinct flavors: a regular model with a floodlight, and a version with no light, but a 3x telephoto lens instead.

The new Wyze Cam OG is a pretty standard connected security camera: it's got a 1080p sensor capable of color night vision, plus a spotlight. At a brightness of 40 lumens, the light isn't very bright — don't expect the Cam OG to light up your entire backyard — but it should be able to illuminate a dark room just fine.

Source: Wyze

The Wyze Cam OG also supports a new picture-in-picture mode that lets you view two Wyze cameras in one stream — handy, because Wyze also sells a kit that'll let you stack two of these cameras in one spot. It's IP65 certified, so you can mount it indoors or out. Wyze is selling the camera beginning today for $19.99 plus shipping, with a full retail price of $23.99 coming sometime.

Source: Wyze Wyze Cam OG $19.99 $23.99 Save $4 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Night Vision Color Internal or External Either (IP65 certified) Power Source 110-240V AC/DC (microUSB) Operating limits -4° – 131°F Measurements (camera) 1.89 in x 1.89 in x 1.89 in Integrations Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT Hub Required No Field of view 121.4° diagonally Colors White $19.99 at Wyze

The Wyze Cam OG Telephoto, meanwhile, is what it sounds like: it's a version of the Wyze Cam OG detailed above, but instead of the OG's meager floodlight, the Telephoto comes equipped with a 3x telephoto lens instead.

Source: Wyze

The Telephoto version is otherwise the same as the standard Wyze Cam OG. It's the same physical size, has the same 1080p resolution, and the same IP65 rating, so you can mount it pretty much wherever you want (provided you can run a power cable to it, of course). With a tighter, zoomed-in field of view, the Telephoto is ideal for keeping an eye on things a bit farther away — like, say, watching your roadside mailbox from your front door.

Both Wyze Cam OG cameras support Wyze's new picture-in-picture feature, too, so you can mount a Wyze Cam OG and a Wyze Cam OG Telephoto pointed in the same direction to get a wide and a tight view of whatever they're pointed at. Such a setup won't cost you much, either: the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto costs $29.99 at launch (and $33.99 at full price), and like the regular OG, it's available starting today.