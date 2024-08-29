Security cameras can be a great way to monitor and secure your home or office. It puts eyes where you need them and can catch things that you might not otherwise ever see. And while there are a number of brands out there that provide security cameras and other related devices, Wyze has been one of the most attractive for consumers, as it offers products that are cheap and features that are fairly reliable.

Now, the brand is adding some new AI features to its products for Cam Unlimited subscribers, providing an easier way to search for just the thing you're looking for, without having to scroll and scrub through endless hours of videos. Wyze AI Video Search is a feature that has been in beta for some months now, but now it looks like it's ready for a bigger test, as Cam Unlimited subscribers can request access by referring to the Wyze AI Video Search page or using the direct sign-up page.

A new AI tool that's all about enhancing search

Close

If you're currently located in the US and are a Wyze Cam Unlimited subscriber, there's a good chance that you've already seen a prompt pop up in your app directing you to join the pilot program. What's great is that you can be as specific as you want when searching, giving you the power to really find exactly what you're looking for. Of course, just like other AI tools that are out on the market today, this isn't going to be a perfect experience, but it should work well enough to provide a leg up if you're looking for something in your videos.

As stated before, this is a feature you need to sign up for to gain access. You'll know that you've gained access if you receive an email from the company stating so. You can also check the app to see if you have a new search icon in the upper right-hand corner of the app that will enable AI search. What's great is that you can use this feature in the app but also use it on the web via a browser as well. Now, since this isn't fully available to the public, there is always the chance that it could get pulled or even be offered in a different form when it goes completely live without an invitation.

Wyze hints that this could be a possibility in its footnote for the feature, stating "AI Video Search is an experimental feature that may not be included in Cam Unlimited in the future. We reserve the right to end the test at any time." This possibility seems ever more solidified as there is now a placeholder on the Wyze website that shows the future availability of the Cam Unlimited Pro tier that will include AI Video Search. There is no price listed by the current highest tier, which is Cam Unlimited, which costs $9.99 per month.

Of course, Wyze isn't perfect by any means, and we know that it has had issues in the past when it comes to data privacy and client security. So if you're willing to use this service, be aware that the company hasn't had the best track record when it comes to handling customer data. With that said, we'll just have to wait and see just how potent this new feature is and how much it will cost when it's available. Would you subscribe to its new AI Video Search feature and how much would you pay for it? Let us know in the comments below.