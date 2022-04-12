Wyze has built quite a reputation with an assortment of low-cost gadgets and accessories, beginning with several security cameras, but quickly expanding to vacuums, fitness trackers and scales, wireless earbuds, and quite a bit more. Today the family grows a little larger as Wyze introduces its first air purifier to the lineup; and like many of its other products, this works with smart assistants and supports automation.

It supports integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (strangely, Apple HomeKit isn’t mentioned in the spec sheet), and the Wyze app allows you to configure schedules and rules for operation. Built-in sensors allow for recording air quality throughout the day and custom alerts when quality drops too low, and of course, the fans can be set to start up automatically. Wyze has also added localized air quality warnings to the app, so you can be informed if there are any environmental issues that warrant running the purifier outside the normal schedule.

Smart air purifiers aren’t exactly a new market category, there have been plenty of internet-connected purifiers coming out from both new and established manufacturers. However, as the story often goes, the new Wyze Air Purifier is matching or beating them on price when compared to other models with similar specs, like the Smartmi P1 we reviewed last year that’s priced slightly higher and still rated for a much smaller room.

During the launch, Wyze is offering the main unit and your choice of filter for a special discount.

Air purifier with Allergen Filter — $129.99 + shipping

Air purifier with Wildfire Filter — $134.99 + shipping

Air purifier with Formaldehyde Filter — $154.99 + shipping

Once the special launch discount is over, the regular retail price will be $40 above the prices listed above. Filters are also available for $34.99, $39.99, and $59.99, respectively, and Wyze offers a subscription service with a 12% discount on replacement filters.

The Wyze Air Purifier has a CADR Rating (Clear Air Delivery Rate) of 350 and is recommended for rooms up to 550 square feet. Like most purifiers, it’s designed to capture particulate and gaseous pollutants like dust, pollen, mold, pet allergens, bacteria, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), odors, and tobacco smoke.

Three filter options are available, depending on your specific needs. There’s an Allergen filter to handle most of the standard pollutants, a Wildfire filter that’s strong enough to handle larger quantities of smoke and the pollutants that come from industrial zones and traffic, and a Formaldehyde filter designed to deal with the harmful gasses that come from cigarette smoke and many strong cleaning products.

The fan can be set to four different speeds that range from 21-54 decibels depending on how much power you need versus how quiet it should be.

Orders for the Wyze Air Purifier are shipping right away, but the discounted launch price is limited, so you may not want to wait too long if you’d like to keep the costs even lower.

