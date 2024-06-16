Welcome to the Android Police podcast. For the first 45 minutes of the show, we're talking about WWDC 2024. Yes, it's Apple Intelligence, but it's also the surprising amount of latitude the company is finally giving its customers after years of behaving like it knows better. In our second half, we'll see what's cooking between Pixels of current day and of the future as well as talk about the death of Jabra earbuds, the life of the Light Phone 3, and the trite mention of so much more. It's more show than ever.

02:22 | WWDC

37:35 | Android

54:54 | Everything

