Welcome to the Android Police podcast. For the first 45 minutes of the show, we're talking about WWDC 2024. Yes, it's
Apple Intelligence, but it's also the surprising amount of latitude the company is finally giving its customers after years of behaving like it knows better. In our second half, we'll see what's cooking between Pixels of current day and of the future as well as talk about the death of Jabra earbuds, the life of the Light Phone 3, and the trite mention of so much more. It's more show than ever.
02:22 | WWDC
- Apple Intelligence is the iPhone's answer to Gemini and Galaxy AI
- Better texting between Android and iOS is coming this fall with RCS in iOS 18
- Apple announces iOS 18 with new AI features and more customizable homescreen - The Verge
- Apple made an iPad calculator app after 14 years - The Verge
- Apple is putting ChatGPT in Siri for free later this year - The Verge
- Apple Photos is getting its biggest revamp yet in iOS 18 (pocket-lint.com)
- Game Mode on iOS announced at WWDC (pocket-lint.com)
- At WWDC 2024, Apple had no new ideas to share (pocket-lint.com)
Pocket-lint is a sister Valnet site to Android Police.
37:35 | Android
- Google's June Pixel Feature Drop expands Gemini Nano and adds DisplayPort output
- Here's our first good look at the Pixel Watch 3 XL
- Side-by-side Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL renders showcase slimmer bezels for one model
- Dave Burke steps down from leading Android's engineering team after more than a decade
- Google triples down on its warranty for Pixel 8 devices with display issues
- Google releases second installment of zero-day exploit patch, but only for Pixel phones
- Google's AI created a glue-eating stir, then learned to recommend glue again from the ensuing coverage
54:54 | Everything
- Spotify's lossless tier might be really expensive
- Spotify's Songs of Summer playlist tries to predict this year's next big anthem
- Jabra announces its new flagship earbuds and promptly exits the market
- The Light Phone 3 is a dumbphone that doesn't look useless
- I turned my Android phone into a Light Phone, and you can too
- Microsoft’s all-knowing Recall AI feature is being delayed - The Verge
- Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Watch FE is here with all of the bells, none of the whistles
Excerpts from Jon Bois/Vox Media and Island Records.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com