Hot dogs are some of the most popular snacks or meals for July 4 in the US, with legends saying that this tradition was started as early as the 1910s with hot dog eating contests (though it looks like this was only started in the 70s). The annual trend is something that reflects in Google searches across the country, easily picked up by Google Trends, the company’s division analyzing search term popularity across regions and countries. It would seem that there are all kinds of different hot dogs that pique searcher’s interests, and a new US map published on Twitter reveals just how diverse hot dogs are across the country.

While all the US may agree that hot dogs are a fine meal for July 4, there are some interesting regional differences when it comes to toppings and styles. Google sorts all these unique approaches into four main categories, denominated by different colors on the map: No buns, topping preferences, geographical specialities from places in the US, and international variations of the hot dog. Another catch-all miscellaneous gray color is also shown.

A look at the map reveals right away that the East loves chili hot dogs, though the higher up North we move and the smaller the states get, the more special tastes are. How about a cowboy casserole with hot dog from the folks in Vermont or hot dog jello from Connecticut?

Moving further to the middle of the US, regional specialties and no buns are more in demand. While you would think that Chicago hot dogs would be liked by people who actually live there, Illinois seems to be more interested in carrot hot dogs. Instead, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, and (moving back East again) Maryland are fans. At least Michigans stay true to their state, with the overwhelming majority searching for Michigan hot dogs. No bun variants like hot dog bean soup and hot dog kabobs are more prevalent in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa.

A small mishap also seems to have slipped into the visualization, though it’s possible that I might just be missing some details as someone who isn’t engulfed in hot dog culture. Many Western states mark Korean Hot Dog as a US-specific geographical variant (yellow) while others would seem more correct in showing it as an international variant of the hot dog.

Trends like these show just how crucial Google search and the internet in general has become to our lives, but also just how much data can be acquired through our behavior on it. While Google doesn't sell personal user data to third parties (it's far too valuable for the company itself), this might still serve as a reminder to make sure you claim back your personal information from data brokers.

Either way, enjoy whatever hot dog you love this July 4, and just be careful not to lose any fingers or limbs when setting off your fireworks tonight.