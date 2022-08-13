Gamescom is coming up in a week and a half and that means publishers are gearing up to tease out some big releases — or, at least, some new platform releases for existing titles. THQ Nordic streamed a preview of what it had to show off to attendees and one item is making racers with destructive tendencies pretty darn happy.

Wreckfest is a demolition derby-racing hybrid from the Finnish studio, Bugbear Entertainment. The game is heavily centered on the modern Nordic tradition of jokamiesluokka, or, folk racing, where all sorts of people are able to enter into rallies with cheap gear. It's also a spiritual follow-up to Bugbear's FlatOut from 2004. And if you really need a venn diagram here, think Gran Turismo meets Destruction Derby. The studio's proud of its soft-body damage physics which materially affects racing performance. You'll get a good inventory of cars and tracks, some challenge modes, and, yes, there's also multiplayer, too.

Anyways, THQ Nordic says this bash-and-crash gem, which has spread to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, is coming to Android and iOS at some point this fall. No word on pricing and no word on if passes for seasons 1 and 2 will be made available from the start. The game retails for $30.

Until then, we've always got a good list of Android games you can pick and play from.