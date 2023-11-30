Summary YouTube Music has rolled out its own version of Spotify Wrapped for 2023, recapping users' listening habits with data such as accumulated minutes, top songs, and top albums.

The new features include a unique "Your album cover" generated using hues from top songs, a mood match feature, and the ability to pair Google Photos memories with top songs.

YouTube Music's recap comes shortly after Spotify's Wrapped, suggesting a recognition of the popularity of these end-of-year recap features.

If you use Spotify to stream music, you might look forward to your Wrapped at the end of the year, which recaps your listening habits. Wrapped has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, with Spotify users sharing their results on social media as soon as the feature goes live. That being said, Spotify’s competitors have recognized the growing phenomenon, and YouTube Music has been trying to make its own mark.

As many have already mentioned on Reddit, and as Google itself has now confirmed, YouTube Music has officially rolled out its own recap of users’ listening habits. Some of the data compiled in the visual carousel being presented include accumulated minutes of listening, top five songs, and top five albums. YouTube Music also added a unique feature called “Your album cover,” generated using hues from top songs to deliver a more personalized experience. Also new this year are a mood match feature and the ability to pair Google Photos memories with your top songs.

Spotify notably started launching its popular Wrapped on November 29. This year, some of the unique cards included insight into how users geographically line up with others who listen to similar music (“Sound Town”) and current musical taste (“Me in 2023”). While Spotify’s Wrapped doesn’t have a set date that it launches every year, it’s likely not a coincidence that YouTube Music’s recap came one day later. As some listeners noted on Reddit, however, the launch is seemingly earlier than usual.

This year’s Recap from YouTube Music builds on the one showcased last season. In 2022, the feature included similar data, giving users insight into their most-listened artists, songs, and albums. That being said, an end-of-the-year recap isn’t all YouTube Music offers its listeners. Google has been rolling out seasonal recaps for YouTube Music premium subscribers since 2022. After being trialed, the feature became official, generating a carousel based on a similar set of data. The 6 cards included in the recap depict top songs, artists, playlists, genres, and albums pertaining to a specific season.

People don’t seem to be burnt out by all of the data just yet, and the Recaps seem to be seeing more success than YouTube’s failed Rewind. If you’re having trouble remembering, Rewind was YouTube’s attempt to encapsulate the most popular videos on the platform at the end of the year. After trying to revamp its approach, it eventually gave up, and it’s hard to imagine anyone missing it.

Users don’t always feel comfortable when they think about how much data tech companies have on their personal use, but YouTube Music’s Recap might be an exception. As Spotify Wrapped continues to expand in popularity, thanks to social media, there may be more incentive for companies like Google to hop on the bandwagon — especially when they already have the data at their fingertips.