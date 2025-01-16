The OnePlus 13R is an excellent phone that checks many boxes, especially for its $600 price tag. However, as a tech journalist, I always want more from a device. No matter how much value we get from a phone, there will always be a few items that would make the value even better. I like the compromises OnePlus made on the 13R to keep its midrange price, but I’m greedy, so here are the three items I still wish were included on the OnePlus 13R for 2025.

1 Wireless charging

It’s available on other midrange phones

Wireless charging is a recurring conversation with OnePlus phones. It took years for the company to adopt the feature on its flagship devices, longer than most Android manufacturers. And while I understood the argument about keeping costs down, it was still a glaring omission from the company’s flagship offerings. Midrange devices are a different story, but we’ve seen wireless charging trickle down to phones under $600, so it’s only natural people would expect it on the OnePlus 13R.

Although the 13R doesn’t have wireless charging, OnePlus didn’t leave us empty-handed. The phone features a massive 6,000mAh battery with up to 100W wired charging, which is far better than other midrange devices. The 13R also has fantastic battery life, as I can easily use it for two days without a top-off. It has impressive battery performance at $600, so I don’t eat OnePlus lunch for not including wireless charging.

2 Find My Device integration

OnePlus added it this year for its flagship

Google phones have enjoyed offline Find My Device support since the Pixel 8, but OnePlus quietly added support for the feature on the OnePlus 13. It’s a fantastic way to track down a lost phone, even if your battery has drained or the phone has been turned off. Extra layers of security add peace of mind, and I was excited when OnePlus decided to add it to the OnePlus 13. Unfortunately, the feature has not made its way to the OnePlus 13R. While it’s not a mission-critical feature, I would’ve liked to have seen more phones with offline Find My Device support.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite and FastConnect 7900 in the OnePlus 13 are why the phone supports offline tracking. OnePlus is still responsible for implementation, but Qualcomm did not support the feature on the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with FastConnect 7800. It’s a technical limitation, but I’d like to see it solved for the next OnePlus midranger. It would’ve been welcomed on the 13R, but it’s not to be.

3 Better IP Rating

OnePlus has always lagged behind

Like wireless charging, IP rating is a topic that often arises when discussing OnePlus phones. Until the OnePlus 8, the company didn’t even get its phones IP rated, partly because it didn’t want to pay the fee. That’s not to say that OnePlus phones died out in the rain or couldn’t withstand a splash while washing your hands; I always noticed that OnePlus took measures to protect against water, such as rubber gaskets around SIM card trays. Regardless, an IP rating helps customers make buying decisions, and OnePlus has lagged.

On the OnePlus 13, the company has ensured no one could have an IP complaint, building the phone to an IP69 standard. However, the less expensive OnePlus 13R lags with an IP 65 rating, which is lower than its contemporaries like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. It’s an upgrade from the IP64 rating of last year’s OnePlus 12R, but not up to the standard now set with other midrange devices. I would love to see OnePlus trickle down higher IP ratings to its midrange devices in the future.

Don’t overlook the positives

I can nitpick the OnePlus 13R while still recognizing it’s an excellent smartphone. I love the performance of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 13R also has fantastic battery life and a gorgeous display. If you’re looking for a premium midrange phone, the OnePlus 13R should be near the top of the list. No device is perfect, and OnePlus has room for improvement on next year’s OnePlus 14R, but I’m happy the company keeps moving in the right direction.