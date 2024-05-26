The Google Pixel 8a is the newest midrange smartphone and one of the best Android smartphones you can buy in 2024. It carries a spec sheet similar to its pricier sibling, the Google Pixel 8, with features like a 120Hz refresh rate display, Tensor G3 processor, new AI capabilities, and an excellent camera, all while carrying a lower price tag. However, there are some drawbacks to be aware of. Here are five reasons why you may want to skip the Pixel 8a.

1 Noticeably chunky bezels

Close

While Google technically upgraded the display on the Pixel 8a from the Pixel 7a — it now features a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, an improvement from the 90Hz display on the Pixel 7a — there's an issue you can't ignore: the chunky bezels. The Pixel 8a has large bezels on all sides, and the bottom bezel is especially noticeable.

Even in our Pixel 8a review, Will Sattelberg mentioned that it's "impossible not to notice the larger bezels," making the Pixel 8a feel like a "budget device." If you prefer uniform bezels around the display, the Pixel 8a might not be the one for you.

It's 2024, and a plastic back feels cheap

The Google Pixel 8a, while the cheapest in the Pixel lineup, starts at $500, which isn't exactly budget-friendly. Despite carrying a midrange price tag, Google has cut corners on the materials you feel and touch most. The Pixel 8a uses the same Gorilla Glass 3 as last year's Pixel 7a.

While not terrible for the price, it's worth noting that Gorilla Glass 3 launched over a decade ago. For comparison, devices like the OnePlus 12R cost the same but use the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It feels like Google could have improved the design here. Moreover, the Pixel 8a uses a plastic back, which feels less premium for the price, even if you plan on using a case.

3 Tensor G3 performance and heating issues

It's just not a top-performing chip

Source: Google

While it's great that Google hasn't skimped on the Pixel 8a's specs — it runs on the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — the Tensor G3 itself is not a great chip. There have been various reports of sub-par battery life, overheating, and poor performance with the Tensor G3. Users on Reddit and Twitter have called out Google for these issues, and unfortunately, the Pixel 8a uses the same chipset, so you can expect similar problems.

While the Tensor G3 is not the worst chipset, considering the phone's price, you might experience slight hiccups or overheating, particularly in warmer climates. Not to mention that the Pixel lineup faces cellular connectivity issues due to its unreliable Exynos modem, and you could encounter similar issues on the Pixel 8a as well. If you're looking for a budget smartphone with great performance, you might want to consider other budget Android devices.

4 Price is too close to the Pixel 8

Why not just buy the Pixel 8?

At $499, the Pixel 8a is priced too close to the baseline Pixel 8, which starts at $699. While the $200 price difference might seem significant, the Pixel 8 offers a better overall experience. It has improved front glass protection, thinner bezels, a higher-quality build, faster charging speeds, and a much better accessory ecosystem. Given these advantages, it raises the question: why opt for the Pixel 8a when you can get the flagship model for just a bit more?

If that’s not convincing enough, consider this: the Pixel 8 is often discounted to $550 from its original price of $699. At that discounted price, it's just a $50 difference, making the Pixel 8a seem obsolete. While the Pixel 8a might appear to be a good budget-conscious choice at full price, the Pixel 8's frequent discounts make the more premium model a much better deal for a small additional cost.

5 Slow wired and wireless charging speeds

Slower charging despite the premium tag

Despite having similar specs to the baseline Pixel 8 — almost the same battery size with just a 100mAh difference, the same chipset, and the same USB-C 3.2 port — the Pixel 8a features slower charging speeds. While the pricier Pixel 8 series devices offer up to 27W charging speed, the Pixel 8a only supports 18W wired charging, resulting in longer charging times. Additionally, the Pixel 8a supports slower 7.5W wireless charging compared to the Pixel 8's 18W. Don't forget that there's no bundled charger in the box, either.

It's not all bad

While I've criticized the Pixel 8a for several issues, it's not all doom and gloom. The Pixel 8a still offers great value for its price. You get seven years of software support, which is unheard of in this price segment. Plus, you get access to all of Google's latest AI features, like the Magic Editor and Circle to Search.