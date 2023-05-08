Thanks to how accessible they are, mobile devices have become the one-stop shop for accessing information. As long as you own a reliable Android smartphone, you can learn about pretty much anything on a whim. One small device opens up a world of knowledge, be it through books or podcasts, news outlets, or educational games.

Games have been used in education for decades, to varying results. Some of them accomplished the intended goal. Others, however, suffer from poor visual and audio design or underwhelming gameplay. Ironically, some of them even failed to educate, and, without a doubt, the majority have aged poorly.

So prepare for a blast from the past because this time, we aren't covering the best games on Android. Instead, we've opted to highlight the zaniest educational games in existence, from the days of DOS, NES, SNES, and all your other favorite acronyms.

1 Captain Novolin

Have you ever pictured medication as a superhero? After all, it does save you from unwanted villainous diseases. Meet Captain Novolin, a superhero with type 1 diabetes and a vibrant symbol for a Danish pharmaceutical company. In essence, Captain Novolin propagates information on diabetes, insulin, and the management of this debilitating condition.

Beyond that, however, you'll find that it's a generic by-the-numbers side-scroller for the SNES. Captain Novolin begs the question: is it actually meant to educate on diabetes, or is it just clever advertising on the part of a profit-driven pharmaceutical conglomerate? Regardless, it's been named among the worst games of all time for a reason. Not all heroes wear capes; some wear cardboard and are sold at your nearest pharmacy.

2 I.M. Meen

As a 3D adventure game with an eye-catching name, I.M. Meen was supposed to educate its players on grammar. Players were expected to defeat enemies and progress by correcting grammar mistakes in scrolls found throughout the game. With multiple locations spanning 36 levels of increasing difficulty, I.M. Meen covered a lot of ground.

That said, the game failed on multiple fronts. For one, it didn't make the players any more knowledgeable. For two, I.M. Meen looks dreadful. Its cutscenes were animated by the same studio that did the animation for some of the cringe-worthy Panasonic CD-i Zelda games. The game was rightfully met poorly on DOS back in 1995. Can you imagine how bad it's now compared to modern titles?

3 Mario is Missing

We're used to the fact that Mario games sell by tens of millions. Almost every game that stars Nintendo's signature mustached plumber turns into a smash hit or reinvents the platforming genre. Be it one of Mario's platforming outings in Super Mario 64, or one of the spinoffs in Mario Kart; the series constantly surprises its fanbase. But not with this game.

Mario is Missing stars Mario's greener brother, Luigi, and, unlike other entries in the series, takes place in the real world. Mario's arch-nemesis, Bowser, has taken up residence in Antarctica. But Mario is Missing isn't your typical Mario entry. Bowser intends to accumulate wealth in order to purchase enough hairdryers to melt Antarctica.

What was Mario is Missing supposed to teach you? Mostly geography and locations of important landmarks. We'd hazard a guess that most players learned that melting Antarctica would be a bad idea, a fitting cause for Mario's green brother.

4 Math Blaster

During the 80s, many games had to have an exclamation mark at the end of the title. This way, you knew that they meant business. Math Blaster, an educational game released in 1983, was one of these games. Its goal was to teach basic math to its players. Later entries, and even the redesign of the original game, added aliens into the mix. Because why not?

Intended to teach primary school-level math, Math Blaster did a reasonably good job at that. It was even praised for its high-fidelity visuals. At the time, at least. If you were to play it today, 40 years later, you’d probably be wondering what people were thinking by investing their time into this.

5 Missing

Released in 1999, Missing is among the more recent educational games on the list. Its plot follows Zachary Taylor, who befriends someone online, someone going by the name of Fantasma. While gameplay focuses on solving puzzles, the story takes a dark turn as you gradually discover the person behind the mysterious online monicker.

Missing was designed to raise awareness about the dangers of chatting with strangers online. While still important today, the idea was especially relevant at the turn of the century when the internet was in its infancy. No one knew how to navigate its expanses safely. And yet, the game's "demo" has that 80s ads vibe about it. With a little more enthusiasm, it could just as easily convince you of the advantages of blast processing.

6 Sonic’s Schoolhouse

Back in the 80s and 90s, Sonic the Hedgehog was the only video game character who could even hope of competing with Mario. This was one of Sega’s ways of doing what Nintendon’t.

For some reason, Sega also thought that Sonic could be a reliable teacher. As such, the company released several educational games starring Sonic and friends. This included two titles for the little-known Sega Pico: Sonic the Hedgehog’s Gameworld and Tails and the Music Maker.

One of them was Sonic’s Schoolhouse, an educational game unnervingly reminiscent of Doom. You know, the gory, demon-infested kind of Doom. Forget the fact that the game looked bad, even then Sonic looked worse. He sounded like a dollar-store version of Bart Simpson.

To make matters worse, Sonic wasn’t even a playable character but simply your 3D guide into this lifeless world of meaningless knowledge.

7 The Amazon Trail

If you’ve ever expressed interest in educational games, then you’ve probably heard of The Oregon Trail. For its time, it was a reasonably good game, though understandably, it has aged poorly. The Amazon Trail, on the other hand, is its lesser-known ugly brother.

As the name implies, the game educated you on the matter of the Amazon and its surrounding areas and history. Despite not being much to look at, especially today, the game sold exceptionally well for its time: one million copies, to be exact. It even received a sequel in the Amazon Trail II and was itself re-released in an enhanced package for Windows and Mac.

Between its many versions, The Amazon Trail looked slightly different. But they all had something in common: they looked awful.

8 Wally Bear and the No Gang

We've come full circle with drugs. Unlike Captain Novolin, Wally Bear and the No Gang focuses on harmful drugs. Endorsed by the American Medical Association, the game teaches you about the destructive consequences that substances like tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana can cause. Other than that, it's your typical NES side-scroller.

Its story follows Wally Bear as he traverses the city to get to a party at a friend's house. Upon its release in 1992, the game was met with mixed reception. Some praised the game as fun and rewarding; others winced at its awful music. Unsurprisingly, even though the game was released on the NES, it was not licensed by Nintendo.

Not all educational games are bad

Not all educational games were bad, however. Some were good or, at least fun, like The Typing of the Dead, an educational take on The House of the Dead 2. Whether you could improve your typing is up for debate, but it was nonetheless a clever reimagining of the zombie shooter at the time.

Did you have the misfortune of playing one of the games on the list? Is there an obscure educational game that we failed to mention? Give it a shout, or tell us a story in the comments below.