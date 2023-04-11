Worms W.M.D Mobilize is out now on mobile, seven years after its original release on PC and consoles. The mobile port of the classic turn-based action game offers everything included in the original version, plus some additional functionality for mobile and a slightly different name. It's also significantly cheaper, making this the most affordable way to pick up the game.

Worms W.M.D Mobilize attempts to replicate the experience of Worms Armageddon (1999), forgoing the changes made in the series since 1999. This means that features like water physics and classes are not present in Worms W.M.D Mobilize; therefore, it feels very much like a retro Worms game, albeit with some significant quality-of-life changes.

However, Worms W.M.D Mobilize isn't just about retro gameplay; there are plenty of new toys to play around with. New weapons like the Dodgy Phone Battery and the Unwanted Present offer amusing ways to destroy your opponents, and the game introduces vehicles for the first time in the series. These include tanks, helicopters, mechs, and even a slew of stationary weapons to jump in. Helicopters are the most exciting addition, as they'll let you fly around the map while armed to the teeth.

Buildings also provide an interesting range of strategies. These structures have an interior that will protect you from enemy fire, provide access to hard-to-reach areas, and even hide powerful weapons.

For the mobile release, Worms W.M.D Mobilize includes virtual controls, although thankfully, it also offers full support for Android-compatible controllers. There's also support for online and local multiplayer between two players controlling up to four worms each.

The game's solo mode includes a variety of training missions (which you can watch examples of in the video above) and a campaign that introduces you to different weapons and environments that you can later find in multiplayer games against players or bots.

Worms W.M.D Mobilize is out now for Android and iOS for $6. This is significantly lower than the PC version, which retails for $30 on Steam.