The Oppo Find N3, a.k.a. the OnePlus Open, won our hearts when it launched in late 2023. Even now, over a year after its launch, the Oppo and OnePlus foldable can compete against the likes of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and hold its own. Oppo has been heavily teasing the Find N5 — the successor to the Find N3 and the Chinese variant of the OnePlus Open 2 — highlighting its super-slim and water-resistant design. The company has now announced that the launch of the world's thinnest foldable is just two weeks away.

Zhou Yibao, product manager of the Oppo Find series, announced on Weibo that the Find N5 will launch in two weeks from now — probably on February 19 or 20. However, he didn’t specify an exact release date. In another post, Yibao confirmed the phone will launch globally and not be limited to China. That would be a welcome move, as outside of China, Oppo only launched its last foldable — the Find N3 — in Singapore and selected other Asian markets.

While an official US launch seems unlikely, the foldable should eventually arrive in the US as the OnePlus Open 2. BBK group is also likely to prioritize the OnePlus Open 2 in international markets over the Find N5, so the latter's international launch could be limited to a handful of Asian and European markets.

Oppo's official handle also posted a video on Weibo, again teasing the Find N5's thin design and comparing it against the Find N3.

On X, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, revealed that the company has reduced the motherboard length by 31.4% using 20 new materials. This optimization created more internal space, allowing room for a larger battery.

Oppo's next foldable could make foldables go mainstream