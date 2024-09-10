Key Takeaways Huawei's Mate XT is the first major dual-folding phone, offering users more screen space without sacrificing portability.

A hands-on video reveals that while the Mate XT is innovative, it does show visible creases, which might be a letdown for some.

The Mate XT’s screen wraps around the front, acting as a cover display when folded, with options to expand it from 6.4 to 7.9 inches.

On Tuesday, September 10, Huawei put the rumors to rest by officially revealing the game-changing Mate XT. This device takes foldable phones to the next level as the first major dual-folding phone, giving users more screen space without sacrificing portability. The Mate XT's unique design lets it fold in multiple ways, making it both compact and spacious. While we've seen it in official promos, a new hands-on video gives us a real-world look at how the Mate XT performs and what it actually looks like in action.

The Mate XT stands out with its dual-folding design, using two hinges instead of the usual one. One hinge folds inward, the other outward, creating a Z-shape when closed. When folded, the left side of the screen becomes the main display.

However, as highlighted by tipster Fixed-Focus Digital on Weibo (see the video below), the Mate XT shows visible creases when viewed from the side (via Android Authority). While they're not as extreme as deep folds, they might still disappoint anyone hoping for a seamless, crease-free screen.

Along with showing off the Mate XT’s folding skills, the user highlighted its adaptability by opening an Excel sheet in the WPS Office app. The interface adjusts to different folding states—fully folded, partially folded, and fully open. This is a big leap forward, as most foldable phones up to now have stuck with basic book-style or flip designs. While companies like Samsung have toyed with trifolding concepts, none have actually hit the market yet. So, it’s hard to say how practical they’ll be.

One screen to rule them all

The Mate XT takes a different approach by ditching the need for a separate cover display. Instead, it wraps one screen around the front, acting as the cover display when folded, giving you 6.4 inches of screen. You can also half-fold it to expand the display to 7.9 inches. Since it’s all one screen, you get the perks of the 120Hz LTPO OLED tech whether it’s folded or unfolded.

The main draw of a tri-fold smartphone is getting a bigger screen with more flexibility than current foldables offer. The Huawei Mate XT delivers on this with a stunning 10.2-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display, packing a 2,232 x 3,184 resolution and a 16:11 aspect ratio.

Unfortunately, the Mate XT won’t be hitting the U.S. as expected. In China, it starts at 19,999 yuan (approximately $2,809) for the 16GB/256GB version and goes up to 23,999 yuan (around $3,371) for the 16GB/1TB model. Huawei promises to share more information on availability soon.