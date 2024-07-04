In the last few years, we’ve seen a resurgence of mechanical keyboards from the ‘80s, mostly in high-utility environments, often popularized by gamers. Although their appeal is gaining now, our favorite mechanical keyboards use slightly modernized internals but the same operating principles from the tech of yore. Hall effect key switches benefit from the affordability mass production brings, making the technology way more accessible than it was back in the day.

The Wooting 60HE+ is the newest, improved version of the Dutch brand’s Hall effect keyboard. I spent over a month using it in every imaginable application to determine if this is just for gamers or if you should buy into the hype, too. After all, this is at the pricier end of 60% sized keyboards with all-plastic construction.

Staff pick Wooting 60HE+ 9 / 10 The Wooting 60 HE+ is a compact 60% gamer keyboard with magnetic hall-effect switches and unparalleled configurability. You can swap the switches, keycaps, case, key assignments, lighting profiles, and several other functions easily, and that’s what you’re paying for with the Wooting. Pros Fantastic hardware personalization options

Settings are customizable on a per-program basis

Easy to use companion software

Four-year warranty Cons No flip-out feet or adjustable typing angle on ABS case

Hot-swappable, but limited switch choices

Switch puller not included $175 at Wooting

Pricing, availability, and variants

Plenty to choose from

The Wooting 60HE is sold only on the company’s website. There, you can choose between a $175 fully assembled model like the one we tested or a $140 Module you can pair with your own key switches, keycaps, and a custom case. Wooting’s own Alumaze60 aluminum case for the module costs $90 and ships in an assortment of anodized finishes.

Wooting offers Module buyers a choice between 45g and 60g spring weights in Gateron-made Lekker hall effect switches, with a pack retailing for $20 each. Black PBT keycaps with doubleshot white legends come standard with the pre-built version, but you can add a white set for $30 extra or the yellow dye-sublimated set featured in this review for $50. The dye-sublimated set comes in a variety of colorways, but we suggest sticking to yellow because it pairs best with the included cable, rubber feet, and cosmetic wrist strap.

So, a 60HE+ could set you back anywhere between $175 and $295, excluding sales tax and shipping. At the time of writing, keyboards were available on backorder, so fulfillment might take a while. However, despite being headquartered in the Netherlands, Wooting has warehouses stateside. The company also accepts 30-day returns and offers a four-year warranty on the 60HE+.

Specifications Form factor 60% Switch options Gateron Lekker magnetic switches 45g, 60g Colorways Black Backlight Per-key RGB lighting Construction ABS plastic Dampening Poron foam, EPDM foam Keycaps Double-shot PBT plastic Supported operating systems ChromeOS, Windows, Mac, Linux Hot-swappable Yes Connectivity Wired, USB-C Typing angle Fixed Software customizability Yes, via Wootility Number of Keys 61 Brand Wooting Num Pad No Water resistance No Expand

What’s good about the Wooting 60HE+?

In a technological league of its own

Close

Wooting ships every pre-built 60HE+ in a neat box with an included dust cover, a cute postcard, two spare Lekker switches, a detachable wrist strap, spare screws, a keycap puller, and a matching braided cable. All the included parts exude quality, even though the keyboard is made entirely of plastic. To fully understand what makes the Wooting special, you’ll need to differentiate magnetic key switches from conventional mechanical key switches.