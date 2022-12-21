Source: Wondershare

No matter how creative your mind is, you still need to have the right tools to get the job done, no matter what that job is. When it comes to content creators, freelance video editors, influencers, YouTubers, and so on, the quality of the videos they put out is essential to how they are perceived, how they are paid, and how successful they are overall.

Whether the purpose is to push sales through their content, gain attention, new partnerships, or something else, the requisite is the same: quality content. And when you have the right tools at your disposal, that's easy enough to achieve, especially with software like Wondershare Filmora 12.

How Wondershare Filmora 12 can help build your brand

Wondershare has been around for nearly two decades as a company, building software for digital creatives. Filmora 12 is the latest software release, aiming to help those who want to put together quality videos with extreme ease.

There are so many cool things about the Filmora 12 software, but we'll try to keep things as brief as possible so you can go ahead and discover them on your own.

If you're worried about having a tough time figuring out how to work with Filmora, you really shouldn't because the interface is intuitive, making things so much easier even for beginners. It’s also NVIDIA-friendly which means it’s using the latest AV1 video encoding format to ensure less time and data is required to export your latest project.

One of the main things you need to know about Filmora 12 is that this is a cross-platform service, which means you can use your computer or your mobile phone or tablet to edit your content. You can download the Android app for free and continue editing on the go, wherever you are. Filmora comes with cloud service, so you can continue working on your creation anywhere, moving from one platform to another.

All imported media, projects, effects, and so on are backed up to your particular Wondershare ID, so you'll be able to access them easily whenever you need them.

If you're part of a video editing team, you can use further features that come with Filmora 12. For instance, once you have a section of the video done, you can send it off to your team. The Video Review and Collaboration feature that was added to Filmora recently enables you to send the content over to your team to add notes, while also allowing you to respond to any comments.

Also, everyone's work style is different, which makes Filmora's versatile workspace layouts a godsend. You can choose one of five predefined workspace layouts to better fit your style of work, as well as your monitor size.

Those who use graphics tablets can also enjoy the ability to create free-form shapes with their pen tools. The Draw Mask tool enables users to draw mask shapes around objects with ease.

If you want to take things a step further in editing your videos, you can create adjustment layers. You can place these anywhere in your layer stack, and it will apply the same effect to multiple clips on the timeline. Of course, it will only affect the layers below it, so be very aware of your placement.

Whether you're creating videos on the Android Police Readers' Choice Award winner, Pixel 7 Pro or your Macbook, Wondershare's Filmora 12 is a tool worth discovering.

