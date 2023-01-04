Withings is making a big splash at CES 2023. The company behind some of our favorite health and fitness gadgets is debuting a Wi-Fi powered urinalysis device slated to hit store shelves later this year. According to a spokesperson, the device was developed after noticing that urine was an “underestimated stream of health data.”

U-Scan is a three-part system consisting of a toilet-mounted, pebble-shaped shell, a replaceable test cartridge, and a smartphone app. The pebble shape draws urine into a collection area where it is tested via chemical reaction in the cartridge. A thermal sensor then activates the smart components in the device, and within minutes, results are sent to an app on your smartphone via Wi-Fi.

Withings plans to launch U-Scan in Europe at the end of Q2 2023 alongside two consumer-targeted cartridges. The first, U-Scan Cycle Sync, will use hormonal, pH, and specific gravity testing to help with menstrual tracking and ovulation window determination. The second cartridge, U-Scan Nutri Balance, will provide nutrition and hydration information by testing specific gravity, pH, ketones, and vitamin C levels. Believe it or not, U-Scan can even distinguish between various users thanks to its Stream ID feature.

The company has not disclosed any plans for a US release, but the EU version will cost €499.95 and include one cartridge of your choice. You’ll then have the option of buying replacement cartridges individually or subscribing to an automatic refill service for €29.95 a month.

Although the device is being marketed as hands-free and hygienic, occasional maintenance will require getting down and dirty. The cartridges and battery are designed to last three months, after which you’ll have to remove the device from your toilet to clean and open the pebble-shaped enclosure. This process allows you to swap out the disposable test cartridge while giving you time to charge the device with a built-in USB-C port.

Obvious puns aside, you have to admire Withings for branching out into the world of weird health, especially when you consider how much useful data can be gleaned from this source.