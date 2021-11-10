When it comes to wearables, you have plenty of options. You can get something like a fitness band, which keeps track of the time and lets you access all sorts of fitness features, or you can get a more fully-fledged smartwatch that supports apps, messaging, notifications, and more. There are also "hybrid" smartwatches, which blur the line between a regular watch and something a little more advanced. One of the better ones we've seen this year in this somewhat niche category is the ScanWatch from Withings. After launching in Europe last year, the long wait for an arrival in the US launch is finally over.

The ScanWatch is a little older than the ScanWatch Horizon previously unveiled a couple of months ago, and depending on who you ask, it's also a little less stylish. As a hybrid smartwatch, you won't be sending any text messages here. It's an analog watch utilizing dials, paired with some sensors, smart features, and its own dedicated app. It manages to provide plenty of the sensors you might want in a wearable, including a heart rate tracker, a SpO2 sensor, an altimeter, and even three electrodes, all to chart how your body is functioning at all times.

As you might expect, the ScanWatch has a deep focus on health and wellness. For one, it can look for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) by using the PPG sensor and prompt you to take an ECG if it feels anything off. For those suffering from sleep apnea, it can monitor your oxygen levels while asleep using the SpO2 sensor and notify you if it detects anything out of the ordinary. It can't replace a doctor, but it can help you spot danger signs so you can figure out if you need to go to one.

After receiving FDA clearance, the watch is now available for purchase in the US. You can get it on Amazon, Best Buy, and Withings' own website for $279 (for the 38mm version) and $299 (for the 42mm version).

