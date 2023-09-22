Source: Withings Withings ScanWatch 2 The best ScanWatch Analog meets digital again The ScanWatch 2 builds off the success of the original, adding new fitness tracking features, including the ability to track your body temperature. It's only $50 more than the original, and still sports up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge. Battery Life 30 days Case Material Stainless steel Connected GPS Yes Health sensors Temperature sensor, accelerometer, PPG, SpO2, altimeter Price $350 Pros Timeless design Blends analog and digital features together seamlessly 24/7 temperature tracking Cons Small display for smart tracking features $350 at Withings

If you’re tired of the traditional smartwatches available on the market, then it might be time to look at a Withings. Withings has done some really cool things with its smartwatches, blending a slew of health features into an analog watch, so you get the best of the new and old worlds of wearable tech. But now that the ScanWatch 2 has been released, deciding which ScanWatch to get has become a bit more difficult. Should you stick with the cheaper, first-gen ScanWatch, which was one our favorite fitness trackers, or splurge for the newer option? Here’s how they stack up side by side.

Price, availability, and specs

When it comes to price and availability, both the ScanWatch and ScanWatch 2 are readily available from Withings’s website. The first-gen ScanWatch is also available on Amazon and Best Buy, though the options there may vary. Both devices offer similar specs, but the ScanWatch 2 does some with an updated display and some updated health tracking features.

As for price, the original ScanWatch is typically available for $300, while the ScanWatch 2 retails for $350. We may see more sales on the first-gen ScanWatch now that the newer model is available, though it isn’t guaranteed. Here’s a look at the specs of each device:



Withings ScanWatch 2 Withings ScanWatch Case Material Stainless steel Stainless Steel Health sensors Temperature sensor, accelerometer, PPG, SpO2, altimeter Accelerometer, PPG, altimeter, SpO2 Price $350 $299 Case size 38mm and 42mm 38mm and 42mm Colors Silver, rose gold Silver, rose gold Display 0.63" grayscale OLED display 0.54" PMOLED monochrome Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy Bluetooth Low Energy

Design & hardware

When it comes to design, both the ScanWatch and ScanWatch 2 offer similar looks and feels. Both devices focus on blending a newer smartwatch's features with an analog watch's timeless appearance. Both devices have crisp displays, and the watches themselves are similar in size and weight — both are available in 38mm and 42mm sizes.

Both sport an analog dial with both hands for minutes and hours, as well as a screen that showcases your current workout choices as well as your health readings. However, the ScanWatch 2 does feature a more refined analog face, which blends better overall.

Ultimately, though, the design here isn’t much different, and both devices offer a sleek, classic look for whatever style you’re trying to fit.

Software

Both the ScanWatch and ScanWatch 2 are running Withings's HealthSense Software, though the ScanWatch 2 is running Generation 3, while the original ScanWatch is running Generation 2. The difference here is rhetorical, though, and the only major difference between the two as far as software goes is the ScanScanWatchwatch 2’s ability to monitor your body temperature thanks to the inclusion of a TempTech24/7 module (the first-generation watch does not track body temperature).

As most of the software appears on the tiny screen attached to the face of the watch, the software isn’t a huge player here. If you want the most up-to-date software, the ScanWatch 2 is the clear winner here. On the phone side, both watches use the Withings Health Mate app.

Health & fitness

The ScanWatch 2 builds on the successful features of the original ScanWatch, but not much has changed between these two devices with respect to what they’re tracking. Both still offer round-the-clock health tracking for active minutes, steps, sleep quality, workout HR zones, elevation, and cardio exercises.

The two devices also offer similar heart health tracking, with both the ScanWatch and ScanWatch 2 sporting software to track your average heart rate, notifications for high and low heart rate, as well as tracking of atrial fibrillation and irregular heart rhythms. The biggest difference in heart health tracking is that the ScanWatch 2 supports overnight HRV tracking, which the original ScanWatch doesn’t.

Of course, both devices also offer respiratory insights, including blood oxygen levels and detection of breathing disturbances. The ScanWatch 2 can also track your respiratory rate. Both devices offer in-app menstrual cycle tracking, but the ScanWatch 2 takes it a step further by tracking it on the watch using its built-in skin temperature sensor.

Overall, the ScanWatch 2 offers more health-tracking features, which isn’t wholly unexpected.

Battery life

There’s no real winner here for battery life, as both devices offer up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge when based on regular use. Both devices can also make use of a special lower-power mode, which focuses only on tracking your steps and activity, without any of the other big health features the watch is capable of tracking. Both also take two hours to charge fully, so you’re getting great options if battery life is most important to you.

Which is right for you?

If you’re going to go with a Withings ScanWatch, you might as well go with the ScanWatch 2. For just $50 more, you get access to stronger health-tracking features and updated software. The ScanWatch 2 brings more in-depth tracking options, like the updated overnight HRV tracking, and the ability to track menstrual cycles on the watch.

If you don’t need the extra features, though, the ScanWatch is still a fantastic timepiece and it is packed with more than enough tracking options to keep you chasing your fitness goals without a bunch of distractions. We're likely to see more sales on the original now that the second generation is available, too.