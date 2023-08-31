Summary Withings ScanWatch 2 offers advanced health-tracking features like body temperature analysis, atrial fibrillation detection, and blood oxygen monitoring, all in a timeless design with 30 days of battery life.

The ScanWatch 2 is available in 38mm and 42mm sizes, with a grayscale OLED display and a stainless steel case for a high-end look and feel.

The more affordable ScanWatch Light may lack some features like ECG and temperature tracking, but it still offers activity tracking, heart rate notifications, and sleep tracking, with a 30-day battery life and a stainless steel body.

Withings may not be a big player in the fitness and wearables market, but its products stand out with their different approach. Instead of packing a high-resolution OLED display and the latest chipset, Withings watches have a timeless design while offering all the health-tracking features you want. At IFA 2023, the company is expanding its watch lineup with the ScanWatch 2. It builds on the original Withings ScanWatch with new sensors and additional health-focused features while retaining a timeless design. Withings also unveiled the ScanWatch Light, its most affordable wearable yet.

Withings ScanWatch 2

The Withings ScanWatch 2 features a new temperature sensor that can analyze your body's baseline temperature throughout the day. Besides this, the watch can track your heart health and detect atrial fibrillation using an upgraded PPG sensor, monitor blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. This is backed by 30 days of battery life, so you won't have to worry about the ScanWatch 2 while traveling for a few days or weeks.

Withings offers the ScanWatch 2 in 38mm and 42mm dimensions, which houses a 0.63" grayscale OLED display inside a stainless steel case. The watch face is protected by sapphire glass and features a stainless steel crown.

Source: Withings Withings ScanWatch 2 The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the company's latest high-end hybrid smartwatch featuring an upgraded PPG sensor and high dynamic accelerometer. It also comes with a temperature sensor for 24/7 temperature variation monitoring. All this and more in a timeless design. Brand Withings Heart Rate Monitor Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life 30 days Case Material Stainless steel Connected GPS Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy Health sensors Temperature sensor, High dynamic accelerometer, PPG, Altimeter Price $350 Weight 34.6g (38mm), 52.6g (42mm) Water resistance 5ATM Body material Stainless steel

Pre-orders for the Withings ScanWatch 2 are already live on the company's website for $350. It will be available in Silver Black, Silver White, Silver Black, and Rose Gold Sand watch faces. Availability will expand across more retailers starting October 2023.

Withings ScanWatch Light

Source: Withings

The ScanWatch Light delivers the same features and functionality as its more expensive siblings but at a more affordable price point. It misses out on advanced health-tracking features like temperature tracking and ECG while using an older PPG sensor. On the plus side, the ScanWatch Light offers 40+ activity tracking, high/low heart rate notifications, a menstrual cycle guide, and sleep tracking. And just like the ScanWatch 2, battery life is a claimed 30 days.

Source: Withings Withings ScanWatch Light The ScanWatch Light brings the Withings wearable experience and the timeless design to a lower price bracket. Barring temperature sensor and ECG, it packs all the health features you'd want in a stainless steel body. It also has a grayscale OLED display for showing relevant information related to your health. Brand Withings Heart Rate Monitor Yes Battery Life 30 days Case Material Stainless steel Sizes 37mm Health sensors High dynamic range accelerometer, PPG Price $250 Weight 27.1g Water resistance 5ATM

Withings has also had to make some compromises on the build quality to target a lower price point. So, instead of a sapphire crystal glass, the watch face is protected by Gorilla Glass. The casing and crown are made of stainless steel, so the watch should still have a premium feel.

The Withings ScanWatch Light is only launching in 37mm casing size. You can pre-order the watch from the Withings website today for $250.