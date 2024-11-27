Withings ScanWatch 2 $280 $350 Save $70 The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the company's latest high-end hybrid smartwatch featuring an upgraded PPG sensor and high dynamic accelerometer. It also comes with a temperature sensor for 24/7 temperature variation monitoring. All this and more in a timeless design. $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

There are lots of smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market. But if you want one that looks like a classic wristwatch, the choices become way more limited. Luckily, there are some options, with some of the best options coming from Withings.

Related Withings ScanWatch 2 review: The smartwatch you wear to dinner It's not perfect, but the ScanWatch 2 offers digital features with an analog aesthetic

We loved the Withings ScanWatch 2 with its robust battery life, classic style and accurate tracking capabilities. And while it's rare to see this watch on sale, you can now grab it for its lowest, as it drops to just $280, which is $70 below its original retail price.

What's great about the Withings ScanWatch 2?

Close

Perhaps the first things that's going to stand out is that this watch looks pretty much like a normal watch. This is a great thing if you're looking to buy something with a classic look but still has some smarts integrated into it. When it comes to the time, it has an hour and minute hand, and there are also two sub dials as well.

One sub dial keeps track of the seconds that pass, while the other is a circular OLED display that can show details about your health and fitness. This small screen gives you access to vital details about your life like heart rate, sleep quality, and can even track over 40 fitness activities. It can also show you notifications from your smartphone as well.

The watch even has an ECG and can detect if there are atrial fibrillations. The watch even includes temperature tracking as well, which could give you a heads-up if your body isn't working too well. It also has the ability to track menstrual cycles as well. Overall, this is a slick device that really gets its all right.

And best of all, it looks good on the wrist while doing it, built using steel and sapphire. If you've been thinking about adding a smartwatch or fitness tracker to your daily wear, then this watch is going to be it. Or if you're on the fence, check out these other great Black Friday deals.