Hybrid smartwatches combine at least some of the tracking and alert functions of modern smartwatches with the classic looks of conventional watches. The latest model from Withings combines its most sophisticated sensors with the looks of a Rolex-style diver watch. It's called the ScanWatch Horizon.

The Horizon is more or less the same ScanWatch that launched last year, with a new case design over the small OLED display that's more classical than dressy. It features an EKG scanner with AFib detection, heart rate monitoring, Sp02 detection, low and high heart rate alerts, basic activity and sleep tracking, and connected GPS and elevation for tracking sports workouts via the Withings app on your phone. It'll last for up to 30 days on a charge.

But look at that body! In addition to the new face and Luminova-coated hands, you get a full rotating crown, nearly scratch-proof sapphire glass, and a stainless steel band with quick-release spring bars. Color choices are navy blue and forest green, with matching leather bands also included in the box. It's water-resistant to 10 atmospheres, which won't beat out a more conventional diver watch, but should handle the job for most users.

How much is that box? Prepare for some sticker shock. The ScanWatch Horizon launches today in the UK, priced at £374.96. This may be an early promotional price, since the press release says the regular price will be £499.95/€499.95. As with most new products from the France-based Withings, we might have to wait for a while to get it in the US.

