Summary Withings' ScanWatch Nova combines a luxurious design with advanced health-tracking features for those seeking a premium smartwatch.

The Nova offers a multitude of sensors, including heart rate monitoring, temperature variation tracking, and sleep pattern analysis.

Despite its small size, the Nova boasts a 30-day battery life and can display incoming notifications from favorite apps.

If you are a fan of watches with timeless designs, none of the best Android smartwatches will tempt you with their snazzy health-tracking features and big displays. But what if you want both — a watch with a timeless design and all advanced health-tracking features? Withings has some offerings that could fit the bill, including the ScanWatch 2. If you were looking for something with an even more luxurious and classical design, the company now has you covered with the ScanWatch Nova.

Withings' latest hybrid smartwatch combines ScanWatch Horizon's luxurious and premium design with the advanced health tracking capabilities of the ScanWatch 2 into one. This means with the ScanWatch Nova, you get a ceramic rotating bezel with laser-engraved diving practice codes, Luminova indexes, a flat sapphire glass, a 316L stainless steel case, and 10 ATM water resistance. Inside, there is a multitude of sensors to monitor your heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature variation, SpO2 level, on-demand ECG, and sleep patterns.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Want a premium smartwatch with all possible health-tracking features and up to 30 days of battery life? Look no further than the Withings ScanWatch Nova, which combines the premium design of the ScanWatch Horizon and the health features of the ScanWatch 2 in one package. Case Material Stainless Steel 316L Battery 30 days Health sensors Multiwave PPG, temperature sensor, Altimeter IP Rating 10 ATM

Despite packing this many health features, the ScanWatch Nova boasts a claimed 30-day battery life. A full charge takes around 2 hours with the bundled USB-C charger. The long battery life is primarily due to a 0.63" grayscale OLED display embedded in the watch face, which barely sips any power while ensuring clear readability in harsh lighting conditions.

Source: Withings

Despite its small size, the Nova can vibrate and show a preview of incoming notifications from your favorite apps. You can further use the companion Withings app on your phone to customize the information that appears on the grayscale display.

Withings bundles two watch bands with the Nova: Oyster metal and FKM wristband. The latter is more suitable for use during your workout sessions.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova goes on sale starting today (December 5, 2023) for $600 through the company's online store. While expensive, the ScanWatch Nova is one of your best options if you want a luxurious smartwatch with health-tracking capabilities. The watch's retail availability will expand to third-party channels beginning February 1, 2024. Color options include black, blue, and racing green.