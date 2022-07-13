The Withings Body+ has been out for a while now, but it remains one of the best smart scale options out there. The most common criticism of them in the past has been their relatively high asking price, but take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal, and you’ll be able to pick one up for practically nothing. Considering what you get with these scales, it's pretty much a steal.

Packing both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as measuring your weight, the Withings Body+ also provides body composition results, allowing you to check your fat mass, percentage of body water, bone mass, muscle mass, and BMI. This data comes via the device’s main calling card, with the Body+ sending small and safe electrical impulses through your body while you stand on them, which are then used by the scales to measure resistance and impedance.

Buy Withings Body+ — $30 off for Amazon Prime Day

$70 at Amazon

As well as delivering reliably consistent results, the Body+’s companion Withings Health Mate app is easy to use and provides genuinely helpful information and lifestyle advice. The app’s clever integration of Google Fit, Apple Health, and MyFitnessPal activity data add plenty of value during your fitness journey.

It's a particularly good smart scale for families, with support for up to eight users, who are recognized automatically once they step on the scale. So, don't worry if your cat keeps jumping on your scale. If you're adding to your family, it offers built-in pregnancy and baby modes, making it easy to track your little one's growth before and after birth.

While they may not be quite as smart as Withings top-tier Body Scan scales, which go a step further and offer ECG measurements, for most folk looking to make sustainable changes to their lifestyle, the Body+ will be invaluable, particularly at this price point via Amazon Prime Day.