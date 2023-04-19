We might not necessarily like looking at them, but scales are an important thing for all of us to use to monitor our health. Fresh off the launch of its newest health tracker, Withings Sleep, Withings added a new smart scale to its product lineup this week with Body Smart, which is able to provide not only your precise weight, but also measure things like your heart rate, visceral fat, metabolic age, and basal metabolic rate — and there's even a feature for those of us that would rather not hear what the scale has to say.

The scale marks the first time the company’s products have been able to measure a user's Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). That measurement determines how many calories someone is likely to burn at rest and provides basic information about that person’s overall metabolic health. The scale can also give you your metabolic age by comparing your results to other people in your age group.

The scale's extra measuring features work by sending a small electrical signal through your body when you stand on it. That signal measures your body tissue’s resistance and reactance to the current, allowing the scale to get a better picture of your overall health.

For those that are a little scale shy, the gadget also offers an “Eyes Closed Mode” that will track your results within the Withings app, but won’t display those measurements on the device’s screen. If you’re on a diet and only want to know how things are going once a week, for instance, the feature would allow you to track your daily results in the app and only look at them at the end of the week rather than seeing them daily. Instead of your weight, you’ll see a motivating message on the screen or information about the air quality or weather.

That app tracks trends and body measurements over time so you can get a picture of your long-term progress or failures. The app is also compatible with Withings+, an optional subscription service that offers daily guidance to help you build better habits.

The scale is compatible with up to eight users, including babies, which it claims can also provide an accurate weight for. Body Smart is available now for $100 in both black and white.