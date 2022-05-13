It might sound crazy to consider, but YouTube Music has only had an app for Wear OS since last fall, launching years after the service replaced Play Music as Google's go-to Spotify competitor. With its latest update, users can access their favorite albums and songs right from their wrist.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the latest version of YouTube Music includes a new tile highlighting anything recently played from your library. As with all other Wear OS tiles, you can access it just by swiping right from your selected watch face once it's added to your collection. Tapping on the highlighted album or song immediately starts playback, while selecting "Browse" opens the app directly. If you're listening to something, you'll miss out on the "Browse" button entirely, and the tile will serve as a shortcut to your "Now Playing" page.

3 Images

Close

If you're sick of having to open the app on your wrist, it's a handy shortcut for resuming all of your favorite tunes. It's rolling out as part of YouTube Music v5.06.40 on Wear OS, though we aren't seeing it on two different Galaxy Watch4 devices, so it may be part of a server-side update. With any luck, it'll go wide for more users sometime soon.

Android 13’s new launcher search lets you pin recent queries to your home screen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Will Sattelberg (1005 Articles Published) Will has been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask. More From Will Sattelberg