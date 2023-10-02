Source: Amazon Amazon Fire Tablets Amazon Fire tablets can support productivity and entertainment all on one device. All Amazon Fire tablets have a vivid screen and the ability to download your favorite apps for TV and movies, music, work, and more. This Amazon sale has tablets at all prices for as low as $40. Plus, you can get a tablet for kids too and ensure that the content they have access to is appropriate for their age with built-in content and parental controls. See at Amazon

Lugging a laptop around can be a pain, and using a smartphone, while effective, has a small screen that doesn’t always help with productivity. A happy medium between the two is a trusty tablet that is lightweight but functional for all your needs at any age. Right now, Amazon has a sale on Fire tablets for the whole family, with prices starting at $40.

Why Amazon Fire tablets are worth buying

One of the major selling points of an Amazon Fire tablet is the price. In comparison to other options, you won’t have to worry about breaking the bank for a device, even the latest ones. The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, for example, has an 11-inch screen, a 14-hour battery life depending on what you’re doing, and 64GB of storage. What’s even better is that if you happen to need more storage, you can expand your tablet’s storage up to 1TB with a micro-SD card for $150, saving you 35%.

For something a bit more affordable, you can grab this Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet for 47% off. This $95 tablet has 4GB of RAM and a 12-hour battery. If you’re getting this tablet, you can get it with a 32 or 64GB storage capacity and also has the ability to add up to 1TB of storage. To keep your kids safe online, get the Amazon Fire HD 10 for kids. This tablet is also 1080p full HD. What makes the kids tablet different from the other, more "adult" versions is that there are parental controls, kids-only content available, and a worry-free guarantee that will replace the tablet when it breaks for up to two years.

There are several Amazon Fire tablets you can choose from, and additional standouts include the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for ages 6 through 12 for $120, saving 40%, and the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $60.

With any Amazon Fire tablet, you can add popular apps to watch your favorite TV shows and movies or listen to music. Amazon Fire tablets also support web conferencing apps to keep you connected to work in a pinch. You can even check your email, create lists, set reminders, and use Microsoft Office too. Check out more Amazon tablets and save up to 50% off to do whatever you want, from work to entertainment.