This month's security patch seems to have caused a glitch on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro where a number of owners can't get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to stay on at the same time. After plenty of bellyaching, Google has a response.

Complaints started piling up a couple weeks ago with one Reddit thread in particular getting the most attention. Pixel 6 owners have attributed the impediment of being able to turn on either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi at once to the mainline February update as some users have resolved the issue by loading an Android 12L beta image.

Late this morning, Google tagged the thread with a reply:

After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March. If you’d like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help you.

The good news is that February is the shortest month of the year and that theoretically pulls up the deadline by a fair measure. Then again, living with this bug for even a few minutes does sound awful.If you happen to be affected and haven't signed up for the Android Beta Program — with a fairly stable Android 12L image at this point — do it. The alternative would be to sideload a factory or OTA image and risk going through the data reset process along the way, but... I've got nothing else for ya.

